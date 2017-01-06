2016 BroadwayWorld Israel Awards Winners Announced - BILLY ELLIOT, Habima Theatre Win Big!
Votes are cast; polls are closed; and results have been tabulated! This was our biggest year yet! After a record number of voters in more than 75 regions worldwide, BroadwayWorld is very excited to announce the 2016 Israel winners! Thanks to all who voted, and huge congratulations to all the winners!
Check back in October 2017 when the public nomination period will once again open for the 2017 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards.
And the winners are....
Best Actor in a Musical
Avi Kushnir - Billy Elliot - NMC united, Galim Productions and Yaron Peled
Best Actor in a Play
Shefi Marziano - Sipur Pashut - Habima Theatre
Best Actress in a Musical
Roni Dalumi - LES MISERABLES - Habima Theatre
Best Actress in a Play
Agam Rodberg - The Taming of the Shrew - Beit Lessin Theater
Best Choreography
Eldar Groisman - Billy Elliot - NMC united, Galim Productions and Yaron Peled
Best College Production of a Musical or Play
I Like Mike - Beit Zvi - School of Performing Arts
Best Costume Design
Yuval Caspin - Billy Elliot - NMC united, Galim Productions and Yaron Peled
Best Ensemble Performance in a Musical
Billy Elliot - NMC united, Galim Productions and Yaron Peled
Best Musical
Billy Elliot - NMC united, Galim Productions and Yaron Peled
Best Play
To the End of the Land (Isha Borachat Mebesora) - The Cameri and Habima Theatres
Best Scenic Design
Eran Atzmon - LES MISERABLES - Habima Theatre
Best Younger Actor/Actress (under age 18)
Shon Granot Zilbershtein - Billy Elliot - NMC united, Galim Productions and Yaron Peled
Person to Watch
Sahar Lev-Shomer - Billy Elliot
