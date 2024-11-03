Review: WAR HORSE IN CONCERT at Century II Concert Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



As I sat in the audience, waiting for the performance of War Horse In Concert, a Pops presentation for the Wichita Symphony, I overhead several audience members discussing their expectations for what they were about to experience. “Is this a play?” “It looks like there are narrators!” “Is this different from a regular concert?” Most “In Concert” performances are based on well-known musicals, but War Horse In Concert is based on War Horse Suite 2022, a symphonic work derived from the score of the play with the same name. The play is based on the original story written by Michael Morpurgo. War Horse: The Story in Concert premiered at London’s Royal Albert Hall in 2016, with music composed by Adrian Sutton, and the narration was adapted from the play script written in 1982 by Nick Stafford. The performance consisted of a very simple staged version of the piece, with multiple actors playing multiple roles, supplying dialogue at the important points in the story. There was also a main singer and a chorus to help convey the emotions that the spoken word can fail to supply. This allows the orchestra to feature the score so the story to be told by both the music and the word. A concert version is usually a scaled-down production, sans sets, props, elaborate costumes, and in the case of War Horse, the puppets used to portray the horses. The audience is asked to use their imaginations, and their mind’s eye, to fill in the remainder of the story.

The piece is set during World War I, from 1911-1918, and chronicles the horror of new technology that World War I brings. This mechanized war renders the mode of Cavalry Battle obsolete, as men and horses were no match for the guns of war that instantly slaughtered all living things that stood in their path. War Horse follows Joey, young Albert’s beloved horse, as he is sold to the Cavalry and shipped to France. Joey becomes caught up in enemy fire, and fate takes him on an extraordinary journey, serving on both sides before finding himself alone in No Man’s Land. Albert, who remained on his parents’ Devon farm, cannot forget Joey. Though still not old enough to enlist, he embarks on a treacherous mission to find Joey and bring him home.

The Musical Direction by Conductor Daniel Hege was superb. We are so lucky to have such a wonderful caretaker of our Symphony, and we are glad that Maestro Hege is devoted to bringing new works to our city. The choir, directed by Matthew Udland, Professor of Music at Butler Community College, sang beautifully and with great depth of feeling. The creators of War Horse in Concert gave Director Dr. Julie Longhofer, Artistic Director of ICT Rep, great latitude to shape this North American Premier, allowing her to add additional narrators, costumes, and creative staging. Props were sometimes used, to help the audience understand location or mood, with great effect. The staging was simple, and sometimes subjective. For example, the top of the Second Act was reminiscent of the workers in the beginning of the movie Metropolis, marching to the cavern of the Heart Machine. Longhofer also provided Costume Design, using simple period pieces in subtle earth tones, and Military period wear.

Included in the program was Sign Language Interpretation, provided by Jennifer J. Fisher. Her work was energetic, dramatic, and engaging.

Since there were no set pieces, beautiful animated illustrations and projections were utilized during the performance to help the audience understand not only action and location, but sometimes the inner monologue felt by Joey, and those close to him. Themes of red poppies, along with black, white, red, and sepia tones highlighted incredible hand pencilled, sometimes animated illustrations. For this gorgeous work, Managing Director Stan Longhofer reached out to esk.film to make projections to accompany the live performance. The illustrations are by Rae Smith, a Tony Award-winning illustrator and theatrical designer.

The projection was surrounded expertly by a sumptuously colorful lighting design by Ben Juhnke, creating lots of atmosphere. Sound design by Josh Gordon was spot on. The orchestra, as well as the singers, were blended beautifully, and I could understand every word.

This well-written piece, the story of horse versus machine, dragging the world into the industrial age, was well wrought by the actors. This excellent emotional journey combined terrifyingly tragic moments juxtaposed with exquisitely tender moments. Joseph Urick, Professor of Voice and Acting at Wichita State University, played five different characters, from Albert’s alcoholic father to the upright Sargent Thunder, each well-defined and with their own signature posture and vocal conceit. Sydney Alder, a WSU graduate, played three roles, including the frail Emilie, with great sensitivity. Gavin Tanner, another WSU graduate, portrayed Albert, along with two other roles, with great earnest. Julie Longhofer gave a heartfelt, dynamic characterization of the main role, the War Horse, Joey. Local Theatre Veteran Shaun-Michael Morse sang the majority of the score with authority and great tenderness, with the Butler Community College Concert Choir backing him up with gorgeous, soaring vocal support and staging.

Not to negate my excellent theatrical/symphonic experience, at the beginning of the concert my companion and I felt like we were right inside Joey’s horse barn with the continuous crunching of popcorn from the row of teens and children behind me. I don’t understand why ASM sells popcorn at the Symphony or MTW. This is not the first time my trip to Century II was marred by the errant and loud munching of popcorn during quiet and dramatic scenes. Imagine paying $75 a ticket, and instead of enjoying the symphony you are treated to the sounds of mastication. Totally unacceptable!

For those of you who would like to relive the experience, or for those of you who were unable to attend and would like to experience this wonderful piece, War Horse in Concert will be rebroadcast on Radio Kansas on Friday, January 24, 2025 at 7pm.

Coming up next for ICT Rep? MS. HOLMES AND MS. WATSON – APT. 2B, opening Thursday, November 14 at 7:30 p.m. in the Welsbacher Theatre at 19th and Oliver. Tickets are $30 for adults, $25 for seniors and veterans, $20 for those under the age of 30, and $15 for students Tickets can be purchased on the ICTRep website at https://ICTRep.org.

Photo Credit: Jill Harper

