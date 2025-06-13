Review: LEND ME A SOPRANO at Wichita Community Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Find time this weekend to experience Wichita Community Theatre’s comedic marathon Lend Me A Soprano by Ken Ludwig. A rewrite of the Tony Award winning play Lend Me A Tenor, a summer theatre favorite for decades, which had become a bit culturally dusty in recent times. This refreshed version is not only gender swapped, but brings new meaty female roles to the table. Ludwig adores a behind-the-scenes look into theatre, film and opera. We get a glimpse behind closed doors, many doors, to marvel at this farce. Sure to entertain and delight you!

Ohio, 1934, The Cleveland Grand Opera Company is staging a much anticipated fundraiser. A world famous opera diva is hired to star as the titular character in Carmen. Lucille, the opera’s manager, who’s hosting the one night only event, with 1000 tickets sold, is trying to hold it all together and not lose her sanity despite several unbelievable challenges. The Stupendous Elena arrives, late and quarreling with her husband Pasquale, paving the way towards a baffling mix-up. Lucille and her assistant Jo believe something terribly tragic has occurred. They scheme a plan to save the night. As the evening unfolds with a series of hapless events, the circumstances get increasingly wild, and steamy!

Expertly directed by Mark Schuster, no stranger to Ludwig having directed Leading Ladies for WCT, who’s gathered a cohesive and hardworking cast. Not missing a beat, this athletic squad leaves it all out there in a mesmerizing, dizzying unfolding of situations. Taking place in a single hotel suite, the space is used beautifully, and the whole show feels effortless, although I am certain it is not. What a treat!

The three leading characters, Holland Lee Kiser as Jo, Julie Longhofer as Lucille, and Erin Polewski as Elena, are strong, contrasting yet complimentary, forces of nature. Infusing the scenes with intensity, urgency and craft. In the heightened situations, the chemistry between them is highlighted. When the regal Elena gives newbie Jo a voice lesson, we get a sense of both Elena’s charisma, and awkward Jo’s eagerness to be more expressive. It is heartwarming and they both get the chance to sing! Lucille’s dry, creative, and direct manner of communication, unless you happen to be out of the room, is bitingly hilarious.

Chris Sharkey as husband Pasquale is sincere and the dutiful foil for fiery Elena. Jonny Kline, as co-star opera singer Leo, is perfectly ridiculous in his machismo, and exaggerated, spitting Dutch accent. Both are perfect. Braden LaBrue-Layman has great energy as Lucille's son Jerry, a ball of anxiety, and we’re just waiting for him to wise up. Stevie Longacre as Beverly the Bellhop, is incredibly endearing. Jami Thomas as Julia is the quintessential, well-meaning, but naive, patron of the arts. What an impeccable ensemble!

Pulling triple duty in this roller coaster ride, Julie Longhofer also designs set, with Stan Longhofer, as well as costumes. The set, which was the first star of the show, as I sat there awaiting curtain, has a polish and attention to detail. A luxury hotel suite where high jinks ensue, complete with no less than six doors. Full of wonderful golden Art Deco details, and thoughtful design elements. My guest awed at the dusty pink phone chair! The false wall/mirror device makes for interesting staging and moments. With rich and period additions, as always, from Louise Brinegar’s Property Design.

The costumes are lusciously detailed. Julie’s silver, ruffled, sparkling confection of a dress, and the smart but feminine pink culotte situation Jo dawns in the final scene, are prime examples. Pasquale’s neat-as-a-pin three piece pin stripe suit in dark blue is fittingly dapper. All showcased under Tony Applegate’s warm and peachy lighting design.

Flirty, 1930s vibes, mistaken identity, and a little pressure cooker of a summer comedy! If you enjoy watching team sports, this vigorous, blushing, sexy version of Lend Me A Soprano is for you. Do not miss! At the time of writing, four performances remain. June 12-14 at 8 PM, and June 15th at 2 PM. Call Wichita Community Theatre for reservations : 316-686-1282

