Review: IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS at The Forum Theatre

If you’re looking for something family friendly to get you in the holiday spirit, I advise a trip to the Forum Theatre to indulge in a visually fun and entertaining production of Irving Berlin’s White Christmas. The beloved musical has become a Christmas tradition in many communities across the United States. It’s based on the Paramount Pictures 1954 film of the same name, which starred Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen, and was Hollywood’s all-time highest-grossing musical.

The book is by David Ives and Paul Blake, with music and lyrics by Irving Berlin, and tells the story of WWII Veterans Bob Wallace and Phil Davis, two successful song-and-dance men, who follow romance after their gig with the US Army. They pursue two beautiful singing sisters on their way to a Christmas show at the Columbia Inn in Vermont, which, unbeknownst to Bob and Phil, is run by their former army commander, General Waverly. The score features many well loved Berlin tunes, including Blue Skies, I Love A Piano, and the Christmas Standard, White Christmas.is an uplifting, wholesome musical that will delight audiences of all ages. The stage adaptation of White Christmas opened on Broadway at the Marquis Theatre on November 4, 2008, after several successful engagements throughout the United States.

You should get to the Forum early so you can try some of their delicious desserts, and take some pictures in their very cool Photo Booth, which features some fun Christmas props and a neat backdrop. I understand extra dates have been added due to high demand, so get your tickets before it’s too late!

When you enter the theatre, you are immediately met by the beautiful barn silhouette, designed by Ben Juhnke. It’s a clever see through slatted design that can be backlit, and accommodates the action of this big show. Ben’s widened the stage quite a bit, and utilized wagons to stage the numerous locations throughout the show. If you’re wondering, it does snow at the end of the show! Lighting Designer does a nice job here, keeping everything well lit and providing atmosphere during some of the more quiet, intimate moments. Sound Designer Ryan Morrow kept the voices and the orchestra tracks well balanced. Kathryn Page Hauptman’s Costumes run the gamut from the everyday 1940s-50s streetwear, the little details like piano ties in I Love A Piano, to the many stunning and elegant gowns for Betty and Judy Hanes!

Linda Starkey’s Musical Direction is spot on here, as there is some fabulous singing going on in this show! Direction by Kathryn Page Hauptman was tight and well-paced, and there were some wonderfully funny moments. There were also some tender and ethereal moments that help this musical walk the fine line between entertainment and the study of human nature and the value of kindness. Courtney Wage’s choreography is very smart, incorporating some traditional original movie steps in numbers like Blue Skies, along with some of her own creativity, like a super cute through line in I Love A Piano.

There were some Great Performances in this in this large and cohesive ensemble. First, Abigail Luttrell and Tyler Treat, who played off each other well as the ditzy showgirl duo, Rita and Rhoda, have a wonderful, fun energy that help inject some comic relief at some tense moments. In the classic train-traveling number, Snow, John Dalton-White gives us a fun cameo as the Snoring Man character, along with the beautiful singing of Mrs. Snoring Man, Rebeccah Hale. Chris Welborn plays Stage Manager Mike McNulty with a great lightheartedness and earnest. Ted Dvorak does a great job as Sheldrake, the upbeat, hard-nosed producer of the Ed Sullivan show. Finally, Greg Dalton-White is clearly having fun playing Zeke, the local handy man of the struggling Columbia Inn, and getting plenty of laughs in the process.

Gina Fresh does a bang-up job as Martha, the ex-showgirl who manages the Columbia Inn, and eventually General Waverly’s life. She also wants to worm her way into Bob and Phil’s show, and surprises us all with a bold rendition of Let Me Sing and I’m Happy that brings down the house. Lexie Collins plays General Waverly’s granddaughter and Martha’s little 14 year old side kick, Susan, who is full of one liners, and is also trying to get into Bob and Phil’s show. Collins sings a bombastic rendition of Let Me Sing and I’m Happy towards the end of the show, showing she’s a chip off of Martha’s block! Paul Jackson gives us a General Waverly with an equal amount of hard-nosed Army guff and gentle wisdom, and you can’t help but fall in love with him as he takes us through the changes everyone faces moving from an active work life to retirement.

John Keckeisen plays Bob Wallace, the song man, against Ryan Ehresman’s Phil Davis, the dance man, very well - John shows us Bob’s practical, and sometimes sandpaper nature, while Ryan gives us the upbeat, sometimes saccharine ladies man that they utilize for maximum comic effect. John sounds great in Blue Skies, leading the vocals with some smooth dance moves.

Chelsey Ehresman portrays Betty Hanes, a talented singer, and the practical yet deep sister of Judy Haynes, the beautiful tap dancing, always scheming, bubbly extrovert, played by Courtney Wages. These four leads have a beautiful chemistry together, and their performances were very clean and full of energy. Ryan gets some beautiful dance turns with Courtney in The Best Things Happen While You’re Dancing, and the rousing tap number I Love A Piano. John has several duets with Chelsey, ranging from the fun Love and The Weather to the touching Count Your Blessings.

Chelsey and Courtney have a glorious time singing the classic Sisters, and they both shine in their respective solo turns. Courtney is really in her element, tapping up a storm in I Love A Piano, wholeheartedly selling the number right down to her sparkly silver tap shoes. Chelsea positively slays in her torchy solo Love You Didn’t Do Right By Me. These women are stunners and you don’t want to miss their strong performances.

The show runs one more week, December 19-22, with showtimes Thursday through Friday at 8:00 pm, and Sunday at 2:00 pm. Tickets are $34 – $42 each, and offers a 10% military discount, and half-price student tickets with a valid student ID. Tickets are available at the door, but reservations are recommended, as some of the nights are sold out, and some performances have been added. To purchase tickets, call The Forum Theatre at 316-618-0444.

The Forum Theatre Company performs at The Wilke Center located at the First United Methodist Church at 330 N. Broadway with entrance and parking on the Northeast side of the building at Topeka and 3rd Street. Each year, The Forum Theatre Company presents a season of contemporary and classic comedies, dramas, musicals, and new works. It is committed to presenting and producing professional theatre of the highest quality at affordable prices.

What's up next for the Forum? The Bridges of Madison County, which opens February 22 to March 10th, 2025.

