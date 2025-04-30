Review: INTO THE BREECHES! at Wichita Community Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Four opportunities remain to enjoy Wichita Community Theatre’s Into the Breeches by George Brant. A heartfelt comedy about those left at home during World War II while their beloved soldiers sail off to battle. The Oberon Theatre, in Providence, RI, is to stand dark for the entirety of the war while the men, who dominate the company, fight abroad. A band of sisters make meaning of their altered lives by cultivating creativity, fostering connection, and surprising themselves along the way.

Maggie exchanges daily letters with her husband Andrew, the creative director of the Oberon Theatre, during his deployment. Sharing his passion for the “the Henriad,” Shakespeare’s Henry IV and V, which was to be the 1942 season opener, their detailed conversations inspire her. She moves forward with the play sans the required men. Casting a 33 person play, convincing the owner of the theatre to support the non-traditional project, and teaching actors to do comedy, is Maggie up to her first directing challenge?

Directed by Joseph Urick, the well chosen cast of Into the Breeches brings sensitivity and humor to this story of perseverance and shared purpose. Bejeweled with insider theatre jokes, a stark, elegant staging puts focus on the relationships. Not rushed, each scene develops naturally and with consideration for each person’s story. A joy to watch!

Kiera Abrienne as Maggie is a strong woman with a subtle delivery. Funny, confident, and easeful moving in and out of the scenes as director, pandering to the Oberon’s owner, or coaxing a bit of comedic genius from her cast. She excellently carries the story and draws a bold through line.

Charlene Grinsell, as seasoned theatre darling Celeste, enters with a mesmerizing melodramatic soliloquy. In Act II we are treated to to a quieter, more intimate moment when Maggie comes to Celeste's humble home and catches her rehearsing. Love the complexity and contrast in these scenes!

Winifred and Ellsworth Snow, played by Dona Lancaster and Kevin Sowers embody the elders of the play. Lancaster brings sweetness, naivety and a refreshing sense of comic dryness to Winifred, and her evolution is delightful. Ellsworth, the Oberon’s owner, is steeped in tradition and business mindset. Although Sowers leads with a firm demeanor, he belies a softness in terms of his beloved wife. They’re a treat!

Ida, the gifted costumer for the Oberon, played by Jasmine Vertilus, steps up to support the war effort, and her solider husband, but meets undue rejection. Authentic, effortless, and understated, she keeps scenes grounded and real. Stuart, the stage manager, played by Chris Sharkey, in a tense rehearsal moment, admits to being refused by the military. A compassionate, emotionally intelligent man who would fight along side his fellows given the chance. Funny and precise, he brings distinction to the gaggle of gals.

June, who’s constantly knitting, baking or attending any war effort event she can find to ‘do her part,’ played by Mackenzie Mitchell, is bubbly, enthusiastic and optimistic. Grace, played by Jill Nicole Herbert, finds herself in a strange town, and raising her child alone while her husband’s at war. Quiet and mysterious, she comes alive when she discovers herself in her element on stage.

Gwen Bolte’s period costumes are on point, well tailored and enhancing of each character’s personality. Maggie’s clean cut and functional ensembles are stylish. Celeste’s silks and satin, with details and embellishments, are to die for. The lighting design by Coleman Adams showcased the scene work and brought richness to the bare set.

Into the Breeches is a delightful exploration of a moment in time when people were making the most of what they had, and pushing societal limitations. With distance still to traverse in the struggle for women's equality, racial equity, and inclusiveness, it is easy to forget how far we have come. Touching on many social issues, but mostly fun and easy to watch, do your part and get to Wichita Community Theatre by May 4, and see Into the Breeches! Thursday-Saturday at 8 PM, Sunday at 2 PM. For reservations call 316-686-1282. wichitact.org.

Reader Reviews