Previews: THE WHO'S TOMMY at The Forum Theatre

The Forum Theatre will present the groundbreaking rock opera, The Who’s Tommy, a powerful story of a young boy's journey to self-discovery and the electrifying music that has captivated audiences for decades.

The show is directed by Steve Hitchcock, with Choreography by Megan Parsley, and Musical Direction by Linda Starkey, with performances by Ethan Crank as Tommy, Nora Graham as Mrs. Walker, and Zach Garraway as Captain Walker.

"The end of the show is very thrilling for audiences" says Lorenz Looney, an ensemble member. "I love the dancing, and it's a very energetic show," says ensemble Crosbie Moody. The show promises to be an Immersive experience for the audience. Ensemble member Tori Wilson says "We've all gone through something and are actively trying to work through it.” This powerful rock opera explores the universal journey of self-discovery, and the audience will watch Tommy's inspiring story unfold through the electrifying music of The Who!

Tommy continues its run tonight, Friday, September 27 at 8pm, through October 6. Tickets are on sale at forumtheatre.org You can also call the Box Office at 316-618-0444, or get your tickets online today: https://ci.ovationtix.com/36031

Comments