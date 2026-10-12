Previews: THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE at Wichita Community Theatre
Runs from October 22 to November 1, 2026
Wichita Community Theatre continues its 2026-2027 Season with The Haunting of Hill House by F. Andrew Leslie based on the novel by Shirley Jackson. The show has a supernatural theme. Directed by Cole Adams.
In this classic horror story, Dr. Montague, an investigator of the supernatural, invites a group of strangers to spend time in the reportedly, cursed Hill House in hopes of uncovering its mysteries. He has chosen Eleanor Vance, a lonely soul he thinks has experienced a “poltergeist phenomena.” Theodora, invited for her psychic abilities, and Luke, the charming heir of the house. However, Hill House is no ordinary dwelling, it hungers. Its walls seem to sigh, its doors close by themselves, and the air vibrates with a low, mournful sound. The investigation soon spirals into psychological torment. You know something’s coming, but not when..
The production runs from October 22 – November 1, 2026. Performances for the first week are Thursday through Saturday evenings at 7:30pm, with a Sunday matinee, October 25 at 2pm. The second week of shows will start with an added show on WEDNESDAY 10/28, Thursday, and Friday at 7:30pm, and a Sunday matinee, November 1, at 2pm. There will be no performance on Halloween, which is Saturday, October 31st.
Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for military/senior/students. There is a special ticket price for everyone of $16 for October 22, and October 28 opening night performances only. For reservations go to our website – wichitact.org. Wichita Community Theatre is located at 258 N. Fountain. Box office opens 1/2 hour prior to curtain.
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