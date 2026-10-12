Previews: THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE at Wichita Community Theatre

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Wichita Community Theatre continues its 2026-2027 Season with The Haunting of Hill House by F. Andrew Leslie based on the novel by Shirley Jackson. The show has a supernatural theme. Directed by Cole Adams.

In this classic horror story, Dr. Montague, an investigator of the supernatural, invites a group of strangers to spend time in the reportedly, cursed Hill House in hopes of uncovering its mysteries. He has chosen Eleanor Vance, a lonely soul he thinks has experienced a “poltergeist phenomena.” Theodora, invited for her psychic abilities, and Luke, the charming heir of the house. However, Hill House is no ordinary dwelling, it hungers. Its walls seem to sigh, its doors close by themselves, and the air vibrates with a low, mournful sound. The investigation soon spirals into psychological torment. You know something’s coming, but not when..

The production runs from October 22 – November 1, 2026. Performances for the first week are Thursday through Saturday evenings at 7:30pm, with a Sunday matinee, October 25 at 2pm. The second week of shows will start with an added show on WEDNESDAY 10/28, Thursday, and Friday at 7:30pm, and a Sunday matinee, November 1, at 2pm. There will be no performance on Halloween, which is Saturday, October 31st.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for military/senior/students. There is a special ticket price for everyone of $16 for October 22, and October 28 opening night performances only. For reservations go to our website – wichitact.org. Wichita Community Theatre is located at 258 N. Fountain. Box office opens 1/2 hour prior to curtain.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 19 Days 00 Hrs 43 Min 46 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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