Previews: THE WOMAN IN BLACK at Roxy's Downtown

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Some stories are frightening. Some stories follow you home.

This October, Roxy’s Downtown Theatre invites Wichita audiences into the chilling world of THE WOMAN IN BLACK, one of theatre’s most legendary ghost stories. Starring Rick Bumgardner and Simon Hill, the production runs October 9 through November 7.

What begins simply—with two men attempting to tell a story—slowly becomes something far more sinister. Some stories do not want to remain stories.

Built on atmosphere, suspense and the terrifying power of suggestion, THE WOMAN IN BLACK transforms the intimacy of Roxy’s Downtown into a place where every sound matters, every shadow deserves a second glance, and what audiences think they see may be far more frightening than anything that can be shown.

Simon Hill and Rick Bumgardner inhabit the story’s characters as its mystery unfolds only feet from the audience.

For decades, The Woman in Black has terrified audiences by relying on theatre’s oldest—and perhaps most powerful—special effect: Your imagination.

At Roxy’s Downtown, there is nowhere to retreat when the story begins closing in. By the final moments, the question may no longer be whether you believe in ghosts. It may be whether they believe in you.

Tickets and performance information are available through the website www. Roxysdowntown.com, or by calling the ticket offices at 316-265-4400.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 23 Days 14 Hrs 16 Min 20 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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