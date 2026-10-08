Previews: THE WOMAN IN BLACK at Roxy's Downtown
Runs October 9th to November 7th, 2026
Some stories are frightening. Some stories follow you home.
This October, Roxy’s Downtown Theatre invites Wichita audiences into the chilling world of THE WOMAN IN BLACK, one of theatre’s most legendary ghost stories. Starring Rick Bumgardner and Simon Hill, the production runs October 9 through November 7.
What begins simply—with two men attempting to tell a story—slowly becomes something far more sinister. Some stories do not want to remain stories.
Built on atmosphere, suspense and the terrifying power of suggestion, THE WOMAN IN BLACK transforms the intimacy of Roxy’s Downtown into a place where every sound matters, every shadow deserves a second glance, and what audiences think they see may be far more frightening than anything that can be shown.
Simon Hill and Rick Bumgardner inhabit the story’s characters as its mystery unfolds only feet from the audience.
For decades, The Woman in Black has terrified audiences by relying on theatre’s oldest—and perhaps most powerful—special effect: Your imagination.
At Roxy’s Downtown, there is nowhere to retreat when the story begins closing in. By the final moments, the question may no longer be whether you believe in ghosts. It may be whether they believe in you.
Tickets and performance information are available through the website www. Roxysdowntown.com, or by calling the ticket offices at 316-265-4400.
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