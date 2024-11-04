Previews: THE GOLDEN GIRLS, A PARODY at Roxy's Downtown

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Roxy’s Downtown is pleased to present the highly anticipated return of The Golden Girls, A Parody, back for its 8th season beginning Friday, November 1. Directed by Tom Frye, the beloved production promises uproarious laughter, heartfelt moments, and a nostalgic journey that pays tribute to the original television series.

The Golden Girls stars Tom Frye as “Sophia,” Scott Noah as “Blanche,” Kyle Vespestad as “Rose,” and Monte Wheeler as “Dorothy.” The cast also includes Jeff Frye, Angela Geer, JR Hurst, and Christine Tasheff.

Now in its eighth season here at Roxy’s and just in time for the holidays, join Monte, Kyle, Tom, Scott, and Christine for all new episodes of The Golden Girls where zaniness abounds and you never know what might happen on stage. Playing from November 1 through December 29, you’ll thank us for being a friend as we spread holiday cheer with Dorothy, Rose, Sophia, and Blanche.

The creative team for The Golden Girls includes: Tom Frye (Director), Arthur Reese (Lighting Design), Jason Huffman (Sound Design), Christine Tasheff (Costume Design), and Tracy Ciambra (Property Design).

Performances begin on Friday, November 1, 2024 at Roxy’s Downtown (412, 1/2 E Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 6720). This is a limited engagement through Sunday, December 29, 2024. Tickets to all Roxy’s productions are $42, including tax and all ticket fees.

All tickets for The Golden Girls are $42 general admission tickets and are available by calling 316-265-4400 or online at roxysdowntown.com. For groups of 20 or more please call 316-265-4400 or email box-office@roxysdowntown.com.

Roxy's Downtown is a premier theater and entertainment venue located in the heart of Wichita, Kansas. With a rich history of delivering high-quality performances, Roxy's Downtown is committed to providing an unforgettable cultural experience for the local community. Winner of the “Best of Wichita” award for Live Theater (2023) and BroadwayWorld Wichita’s “Favorite Local Theatre” (2024). Find them on the web at www.roxysdowntown.com, or follow Roxy’s Downtown on Instagram and Facebook.

