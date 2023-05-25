Previews: PANTIEMONIUM at Kechi Playhouse

Kechi Playhouse is happy to announce the first production of their 41st year: Pantiemonium by Misty Maynard, June 2-25.

Randy needs money, and fast. Fleeing for his life after wrecking the motorcycle of Mad Dog Malachi, Randy makes the acquaintance of Kitty, an independent lingerie salesperson. She convinces him that a lingerie party for his old army buddies is the way to go. Borrowing the home of his friend, Sidney, Randy begins preparations. When Sidney’s wife, Prudence, returns unexpectedly, things become a bit more complicated. Adding to the confusion are an eccentric model and a veterinarian searching for his lost cat. Can Randy remain hidden from Mad Dog and earn the money he needs before everything falls apart?

This hilarious production stars Andrew Johnson, Joshua Rosenberg, Amanda Dahna, Anna Bohr, Emily Redfield, Casey Eubank, and Andrew Blocher. The show is directed by Misty Maynard.

Performances are at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday with Sunday matinees starting at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $16 Friday and Saturday and $15 on Sunday. Call for reservations 316-744-2152. Kechi Playhouse is located at 100 E Kechi Rd.