Previews: ROXY'S DOWNTOWN ANNOUNCES THEIR 2024-25 SEASON! at Roxy's Downtown

Roxy's Downtown Artistic Director Rick Bumgardner announced the highly anticipated 2024/25 season today, bringing cutting-Edge Theater to the heart of the country. Roxy’s has introduced audiences to innovative new works since 2014 and this season is no exception.

The 2024/25 season includes the regional premiere of the new Off-Broadway sensation Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors and will bring Once, [title of show], Café Puttanesca, and Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 to life in Roxy’s immersive space. The season also includes the beloved Sondheim musicals Into the Woods and Company, as well as the Broadway hit Chicago and Wichita fan favorite The Golden Girls: A Parody.

"I am thrilled to reveal the nine productions in our upcoming 2024/25 season, featuring a mix of fan favorites, bold new works and regional premieres,” said Rick Bumgardner, Artistic Director of Roxy’s Downtown. “Each production was carefully selected and is a testament to Roxy’s mission of creating cutting-Edge Theater. The upcoming season is an extension of the work we have been producing on our stage for the past 9 years – using the transformative experience of live theater to connect, entertain, and enrich our lives. Our upcoming productions breathe new life into Roxy's and I am genuinely energized by the prospect of sharing these stories with our community.”

In addition to its mainstage productions, Roxy’s is developing a free, monthly series that will begin in June 2024 as part of its mission to make the arts accessible to everyone, and will continue its Second Sunday Drag Brunch programming to offer diverse theatergoing experiences to the Wichita community.

ROXY’S DOWNTOWN 2024/25 SEASON:

INTO THE WOODS

Book by James Lapine

Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

July 17, 2024–August 3, 2024

INTO THE WOODS is a spellbinding musical masterpiece by Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine. As Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Rapunzel, and more venture into the mystical woods, their intertwining stories unravel with humor, wisdom, and unexpected consequences. Experience the magic and mayhem, the laughter and lessons, as dreams are pursued, and the woods reveal secrets you never imagined. Discover a world where "happily ever after" is just the beginning!

ONCE

Book by Enda Walsh

Music and Lyrics by Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová

Based on the Motion Picture Written and Directed by John Carney

August 21, 2024–September 7, 2024

This 8-time Tony Award-winning sensation tells the captivating story of an Irish musician and a Czech immigrant who connect through their shared passion for music and a once-in-a-lifetime love. With soul-stirring songs, raw emotion, and a live on-stage band, ONCE invites you to experience the power of music and the transformative nature of unexpected connections. Join us for a night of extraordinary storytelling, where love and music collide in a way that will leave you singing its praises long after the final note.

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS

By Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen

September 25, 2024–October 12, 2024

Sink your teeth into a hilarious night of fang-tastic fun with DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERROR. Join Dracula, the reluctant vampire, and his motley crew of ghoulish friends as they navigate a world where the supernatural meets the hilariously absurd. With witty one-liners, unforgettable characters, and surprises around every dark corner, this uproarious production will leave you howling with delight.

THE GOLDEN GIRLS

Starring Tom Frye, Scott Noah, Kyle Vespestad and Monte Wheeler

November 1, 2024–December 29, 2024

Now in its eighth season here at Roxy’s, and just in time for the holidays, join Tom, Scott, Kyle, Monte and Christine for all new episodes of THE GOLDEN GIRLS where zaniness abounds and you never know what might happen on stage. Playing from November 1 through December 29, you’ll thank us for being a friend as we spread the magic of good cheer with Dorothy, Rose, Sophia, and Blanche.

[TITLE OF SHOW]

Book by Hunter Bell

Music and Lyrics by Jeff Bowen

January 15, 2025–February 1, 2025

[title of show] really is the title of the show! It’s not your average musical. It's a hilarious and heartfelt journey of two friends on a mission to create a musical about, well, creating a musical. Packed with wit, humor, and toe-tapping tunes, this self-referential gem takes you behind the scenes of the creative process, revealing the trials and triumphs of bringing a unique idea to life. [title of show] is a love letter to the theater and a reminder that everyone has a story to tell.

CHICAGO

Book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse

Music by John Kander

Lyrics by Fred Ebb

February 19, 2025–March 8, 2025

CHICAGO is the sizzling and sultry sensation that will razzle-dazzle you from start to finish! Set in the roaring 20s, this Tony Award-winning musical tells the story of two fiercely ambitious women, Roxie Hart and Velma Kelly, who will stop at nothing to make headlines. With a killer score, sardonic humor, and iconic dance numbers, CHICAGO will transport you to a world of jazz, crime, and corruption. A tale of fame, fortune, and the lengths people will go for a shot at the spotlight.

COMPANY

Book by George Furth

Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

March 26, 2025–April 12, 2025

COMPANY is a witty, sophisticated, and brilliantly modern musical that delves into the complexities of love, life, and everything in between. Join us as we celebrate the 35th birthday of Bobby, a single man surrounded by a vibrant, eclectic group of friends who all ask the same question: "Why isn't he married?" Through a series of vignettes, chart-topping songs, and razor-sharp humor, the show explores the highs and lows of relationships in the big city. Stephen Sondheim's iconic score brings this Tony Award-winning classic to life, offering a fresh and thought-provoking take on the meaning of connection, commitment, and the pursuit of happiness. COMPANY promises an unforgettable night of laughter, love, and the art of being alive.

CAFÉ PUTTANESCA

Book by Terrence J. Nolen and Michael Ogborn

Music and Lyrics by Michael Ogborn

April 30, 2025–May 17, 2025

Step into a world of irresistible melodies, saucy characters, and a dash of Mediterranean flavor with CAFE PUTTANESCA. This sizzling, delightful show takes you on a musical journey to a charming café where secrets simmer, love brews, and pasta is always on the menu. Join a colorful cast of characters as they navigate the spicy tangles of life, love, and linguine in this feel-good, romantic comedy set to toe-tapping tunes. With a pinch of humor, a sprinkle of romance, and a generous serving of Italian cuisine, CAFE PUTTANESCA is a heartwarming, laugh-out-loud experience that will leave you hungry for more. Come for the love story, stay for the pasta, and leave humming the tunes!

NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812

Book, Music and Lyrics by Dave Malloy

June 4, 2025–June 21, 2025

This Tony-nominated musical transports you to Imperial Russia, where the lives of young Natasha, the dashing Pierre, and a colorful cast of characters intertwine in a tale of love, longing, and destiny. Based on a section of Leo Tolstoy's "War and Peace," NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 combines a sweeping, epic story with an immersive, intimate theater experience. With its groundbreaking staging, lush score, and unforgettable characters, THE GREAT COMET is a breathtaking journey through a world of both opulence and vulnerability, where the past and future collide in a brilliant explosion of song and spectacle.

ABOUT ROXY’S DOWNTOWN

Roxy's Downtown is a premier theater and entertainment venue located in the heart of Wichita, Kansas. With a rich history of delivering high-quality performances, Roxy's Downtown is committed to providing an unforgettable cultural experience for the local community. www.roxysdowntown.com Follow Roxy’s Downtown on Instagram and Facebook.