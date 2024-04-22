Ballet Folklórico de Los Ángeles and Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar Come to the Midwest Trust Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Midwest Trust Center will welcome two L.A.-based powerhouses - Ballet Folklórico de Los Ángeles and Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar for an evening of music and dance. This exciting program celebrates the music and dance created when Mexican Americans combine elements from both sides of the border. Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar opens with the traditional, then ventures through modern times with Ballet Folklórico de Los Ángeles, whose Oscar-performance Disney tunes conclude this colorful show.

Founded in 2011 by Kareli Montoya, Ballet Folklórico de Los Ángeles (BFLA) has distinguished itself as the nation’s premier Mexican folk-dance company.

WHEN: May 17, 2024, 8:00 p.m.

TICKETS: Tickets are on sale now through the Midwest Trust Center Box Office. Purchase online here or call the Box Office Monday-Friday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. at (913) 469-4445.



