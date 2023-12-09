Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Wichita Awards

Previews: ELF at The Forum Theatre

Runs December 7-23, 2023

By: Dec. 09, 2023

BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND! A New Holiday Tradition at the Forum Theatre! Everyone’s favorite elf is back at the Forum Theatre December 7-23, to spread Christmas cheer by singing loud for all to hear in Elf the Musical!

This holiday season at the Forum Theatre, join Buddy the Elf on a quest to discover his true identity and spread Christmas cheer. As a young orphan, he mistakenly crawled into Santa’s bag of gifts and was raised at the North Pole. When the would-be elf’s enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth, Buddy sets out to find his real family in New York City. Can Buddy win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas?

Based on the beloved 2003 New Line Cinema hit, ELF features songs by Tony Award® nominees Matthew Sklar (The Prom, The Wedding Singer) and Chad Beguelin (Aladdin, The Prom, The Wedding Singer), with a book by Tony Award® winners Thomas Meehan (Annie, Hairspray, The Producers) and Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone).

This modern-day holiday classic is the dose of Christmas nostalgia you’re searching for this season. It’s sure to make everyone embrace their inner elf! Book your tickets now for your new favorite holiday tradition!

Elf the Musical is directed by Kathryn Hauptman, choreographed by Megan Parsley, with Musical Direction by Linda Starkey. Scenic Designer is Benjamin Juhnke, James Davis is Lighting Designer, Adam Akers is Sound Designer, and Aaron Profit is Properties Designer. Costume Design is by Kathy Page Hauptman and Christina Ashton.

Elf the Musical runs approximately 2 hours with a 15-minute intermission, and is rated PG for the whole family to enjoy! The production will run December 7-23 at the Forum Theatre. Performances are Thurs-Sat at 8pm and Sun at 2pm. Added performances: 12/16 and 12/23 at 2pm, and a Student Show 12/7 at 10:30am. Tickets are $36, with military and student discounts available.

The Forum Theatre Company, Inc. is a fully professional, not-for-profit theatre celebrating its thirteenth season in the heart of Wichita, Kansas. Performances are located in the Wilke Center, an intimate, senior-friendly black box theatre space at 330 N. Broadway. For more information about the mission of The Forum Theatre or to purchase tickets, visit the link below or call the box office at (316) 618-0444.


