Previews: THE DEAD MARTIN VARIETY HOUR at Roxy's Downtown

Known for its irreverent sketch comedy and sometimes downright bad taste, The Dead

Martin Variety Hour is the brainchild of Don Winsor, a Wichita native who now lives on

the other side of the world (Australia) with his wife and 3 children. The cult classic

musical comedy variety show, which had been housed at Roxy’s Downtown for the last

decade, makes a comeback for a one night only on Saturday, April 20, 2024 at 11pm. The

event promises to be nothing less than a wild and wooly night of crazy comedy. The

show features some of Wichita’s most outrageous acts and beloved yet off the wall

comedic characters.

Don Winsor portrays the infamous Dead Martin, and is accompanied by his favorite

Collaborative Pianist and Music Director, Rich Bruhn. Dan Campbell is Dead’s loveable

sidekick, while Michael Karraker and Ryan Schafer interrupt the proceedings frequently,

with devastatingly funny results. Paula Makar returns to the show with her ancient alter

ego, Deathyl Merman, and Wichita’s most beloved character actor, Kyle Vespestad,

makes a special appearance! Special guests include Trevor Vincent Farney, who will

grace us with his final appearance in Wichita before he heads to Nashville, and Tim

Roger’s and the Men’s Scrapbooking Club.

The show is Saturday, 4/20/24, and begins at 11pm. Tickets are $10 at the door and there

is a two-drink minimum! Call Roxy’s at 316-265-4400 to reserve your seat!