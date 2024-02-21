Previews: JEKYLL & HYDE at Roxy's Downtown

Roxy’s Downtown is thrilled to present the musical sensation Jekyll & Hyde, opening on Thursday, February 22. This timeless tale about the struggle between good and evil blends the classic novella by Robert Louis Stevenson with a mesmerizing score by multi-Grammy- and Tony-nominated Frank Wildhorn and double-Oscar- and Grammy-winning Leslie Bricusse.

Jekyll & Hyde is an evocative tale of two men – one, a doctor; the other, a terrifying madman – and two women in love with the same man, both unaware of his dark secret. A devoted man of science, Dr. Henry Jekyll is driven to find a chemical breakthrough that can solve some of mankind's most challenging medical dilemmas. Rebuffed by the powers that be, he decides to make himself the subject of his own experimental treatments, accidentally unleashing his inner demons along with the man that the world would come to know as Mr. Hyde.

The creative team for Jekyll & Hyde includes: Rick Bumgardner (Director), Jackson Dorris (Director), Simon Hill (Musical Director and Conductor), Joseph Urick (Assistant Director and Choreographer), Michael Downs (Scenic Design), Arthur Reese (Lighting Design), Jason Huffman (Sound Design), Gwyn Birk (Costume Design), Tracy Ciambra (Property Design), Richard Shultz (Master Carpenter) and Rachel Downs (Scenic Painting).

Jekyll & Hyde stars Nathan Oesterle as “Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde,” Shannon McMillan as “Lucy,” Sarah Ziegler as “Emma Carew,” “John Keckeisen as “Simon Stride,” and Nick Albrecht as “Gabriel John Utterson.” The cast also includes Lyle Valentine, Dennis Arnold, David Raehpour, Charleen Ayers, Justin Petersen, Cody LaCrone, Haylee Couey, Sabrina Hamble, Abri Geist, Caitlyn Fox and Tom Frye.

As part of its mission to expand access to the arts, Roxy’s will offer a limited number of Pay What You Can tickets for the opening night performance of every production. Tickets for Jekyll & Hyde will be available on Thursday, February 22 on a first-come, first-served basis. PWYC tickets can be purchased at the theater starting at 6:30pm the day of the show and cannot be reserved in advance.

Performances begin on Thursday, February 22, 2024 at Roxy’s Downtown (412, 2 E Douglas Ave #1, Wichita, KS 6720). This is a limited engagement through Saturday, March 16, 2024,. The show plays Thursday through Saturday evenings at 8:00PM with Saturday matinees at 2:00PM.. Tickets to all Roxy’s productions are $42, including tax and all ticket fees, and are available by calling 316-265-4400 or online at roxysdowntown.com. For groups of 20 or more please call 316-265-4400 or email box-office@roxysdowntown.com.

Roxy's Downtown is a premier theater and entertainment venue located in the heart of Wichita, Kansas. With a rich history of delivering high-quality performances, Roxy's Downtown is committed to providing an unforgettable cultural experience for the local community. Winner of the “Best of Wichita” award for Live Theater (2023) and BroadwayWorld Wichita’s “Favorite Local Theatre” (2024).

Photo Credit: Christopher Clark