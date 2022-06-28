Previews: KINKY BOOTS at Music Theatre Wichita At Century II Concert Hall

Dorothy won't be the only one donning sparkly red heels this season! The Tony-winning Best musical struts into its MTWichita debut, telling the heartwarming, hilarious, and true story of a faltering shoe factory that saved itself from bankruptcy by embracing a fabulous new clientele. The production will open Wednesday, July 6th and run until Sunday, July 10th.

Kinky Boots is directed and choreographed by MTWichita alumni Nathan Peck, who was a member of the original Broadway cast. This show includes lavish costumes, provocative footwear, and unique props including the use of customized conveyer belts.

The high-energy and clever extravaganza features 98 Degrees member and Dancing with The Stars champion, Drew Lachey as Charlie Price, and the star of the Kinky Boots Broadway National Tour, Kenneth Mosely as Lola.

Inspired by the 2005 British film of the same name, the Broadway production of Kinky Boots opened on April 4th, 2013, and ran for 2,507 performances over more than six years on Broadway. It then took the show on the road and began a US national tour in 2014.

In 2013, Kinky Boots earned a season high of 13 Tony nominations and 6 wins, including Best Musical, Best Actor, and Best Score for Cyndi Lauper, making her the first woman to win in the category alone.

With a book by Harvey Fierstein, and music by Cyndi Lauper, this delightful and wholesome show tells the story of Charlie Price, a man that has reluctantly inherited his father's shoe factory that is on the brink of closing its operations. To live up to his father's legacy, save his family business, and save the jobs of its employees, Charlie finds inspiration from Lola, a flashy entertainer in need of stilettos made to support performers of a larger figure. As they work together to save the factory, the duo discovers that they have more in common than they realized. Together they find that when you change your mind, you can change your world.

Individual tickets are on sale now and begin at $25. For tickets or more information about Kinky Boots and the rest of the MTWichita season, visit mtwichita.org or call 316.265.3107.

Drew Lachey makes his MTWichita debut as Charlie Price, an aspiring young businessman that gives up his dream of living the London city life to save his late father's family business. Lachey has previously dazzled Broadway audiences in Spamalot and Rent. He showed the world his superior dancing abilities as he won season 2 of ABC's Dancing with The Stars, and he has sold over 10 million records worldwide and achieved eight top 40 singles as a member of the group 98 Degrees.

Kenneth Mosely stars as the fabulous drag queen in need of sturdy stiletto boots, Lola. He recently starred in the Broadway national tours of Motown the Musical as music mogul Berry Gordy Jr. and in Kinky Boots as Lola. He has also made appearances on the television shows Searching, Grace & Frankie, Crazy Love, and Black-ish.

Proudly bringing Kinky Boots to life as Director and Choreographer is MTWichita alumni Nathan Peck. Peck performed in the original cast of Kinky Boots on Broadway. He also performed in Broadway productions of Wicked, La Cage aux Folles, and The Boy from Oz.

The Music Theatre Wichita season continues in the Century II Concert Hall, The Wizard of Oz featuring Cami Abraham (July 27-31), and concluding with The Drowsy Chaperone, featuring MTWichita's longtime producing director Wayne Bryan (August 17-21).