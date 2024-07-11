Previews: INTO THE WOODS at Roxy's Downtown

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Roxy’s Downtown is thrilled to begin its 2024/25 theater season with the award winning musical Into the Woods, opening on Wednesday, July 17. This bold reimaging of the Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine musical masterpiece brings your favorite storybook characters together for a thrilling, twisted adventure.

As part of its mission to expand access to the arts, Roxy’s will offer a limited number of Pay What You Can tickets for the opening night performance of every production. Tickets for Into the Woods will be available on Wednesday, July 17 on a first-come, first-served basis. PWYC tickets can be purchased at the theater starting at 5:30pm the day of the show and cannot be reserved in advance.

As Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Rapunzel, and more venture into the mystical woods, their intertwining stories unravel with humor, wisdom, and unexpected consequences. Escape into this timeless classic and discover a world where "happily ever after" is just the beginning.

Into the Woods features David Raehpour as “The Narrator,” Claire Gerig as “Cinderella,” Ryan Brown as “The Baker,” Shannon McMillan as “The Baker’s Wife,” Audric Mansoor McKedy as “Jack,” Jenny Hines as “Jack’s Mother, Georgeanne Yehling as “Cinderella’s Stepmother,” Mia Krebs as “Lucinda,” London Eichelberger as “Florinda,” Tessa Seybert as “Little Red Riding Hood,” Tara Shaffer as “The Witch,” Vonda Schuster as “Cinderella’s Mother / Giant’s Wife,” Wyman Wheeler as “Wolf / Cinderella’s Prince,” Julia Faust as “Rapunzel,” Zeke Thompson as “Rapunzel’s Prince,” Xavier Huffman as “Milky White,” Ivy Sailing as “Little Girl,” and Caleb West as “The Steward.”

The creative team for Into the Woods includes: Rick Bumgardner (Director), Simon Hill (Musical Director), Courtney Wages (Choreographer), J Branson (Scenic Design), Arthur Reese (Lighting Design), Jason Huffman (Sound and Projection Design), Chadwick Armstrong (Costume Design), Tracy Ciambra (Property Design), and Richard Shultz (Master Carpenter).

Performances begin on Wednesday, July 17, 2024 at Roxy’s Downtown (412, 2 E Douglas Ave #1, Wichita, KS 6720). This is a limited engagement through Saturday, August 3, 2024, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7:00pm, Friday and Saturday evenings at 8:00pm with Saturday matinees at 2:00pm. Tickets to all Roxy’s productions are $42, including tax and all ticket fees, and are available by calling 316- 265-4400 or online at roxysdowntown.com. For groups of 20 or more please call 316-265-4400 or email box-office@roxysdowntown.com.

Roxy's Downtown is a premier theater and entertainment venue located in the heart of Wichita, Kansas. With a rich history of delivering high-quality performances, Roxy's Downtown is committed to providing an unforgettable cultural experience for the local community. Winner of the “Best of Wichita” award for Live Theater (2023) and BroadwayWorld Wichita’s “Favorite Local Theatre” (2024). Please visit the website www.roxysdowntown.com or follow on Instagram and Facebook.

Photo credit: Christopher Clark

