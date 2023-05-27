Previews: GUYS AND DOLLS at Cowley Summer Theatre at The Robert Brown Theatre

Runs July 15-17, 2023.


Having wanted to start a Summer Theatre at Cowley College for the past five years, director of theatre Nick Albrecht is excited to announce the inaugural season of Summer Theatre thanks to a generous grant from the V.J. Wilkins Foundation and the hardworking staff at Cowley College.  

The Summer Theatre will offer two productions as part of this first year: Guys & Dolls by Frank Loesser, Jo Swerling, and Abe Burrows, and Seussical, the musical by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty.  

Guys & Dolls, an oddball romantic musical comedy, has brought in professional artists from around the region to work with student interns (from Cowley College and beyond) and a community company. It will be performed June 8-9 at 7:30 p.m. and June 10 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Seussical, a musical comedy based on the many children's stories of Dr. Seuss, will be led by an intern company working with local middle and high school students from around Cowley County. It will be performed July 14-15 at 7:30 p.m. and July 16 at 2 p.m.

“This is extremely exciting for us at Cowley not only because it’s another theatrical experience for our students and community but also a very clear show of Cowley College’s commitment to the arts and our service area,” Albrecht said. “We can’t wait to show Cowley County these delightful shows and give a professional theatre experience right here in our own backyard.”

The Cowley College Box Office will be open soon and can be reached at 620-441-5223. Tickets can also be purchased online at  Click Here




