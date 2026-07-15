ICT Repertory Theatre 2026/2027 Season Includes GASLIGHT, FLYIN' WEST & More

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ICTRep (Wichita Repertory Theater) has announced its 2026-27 season!

THE EXPLORERS CLUB, by Nell Benjamin, will be presented August 7-16, 2026, at the Welsbacher Theater in the WSU Metroplex at 29th and Oliver. The prestigious Explorers Club is in crisis: their acting president wants to admit a woman, and their bartender is terrible. Grab your safety goggles for some very mad science involving deadly cobras, irate Irishmen, and the occasional airship. Silly shenanigans abound when the stupidest scientists in Victorian England are forced to admit a brilliant woman to their Gentlemen’s Only! Explorers Club.

GASLIGHT by Steven Dietz;, based on the original play by Patrick Hamilton. It will run October 2-11, 2026, with the location to be announced! In this turn-of-the-century Victorian thriller, strange things start to happen to the newlyweds Bella and Jack as their seemingly perfect marriage devolves into something sinister. Why is the attic door locked? Whose footsteps wander the halls at night? And is that gaslight flickering… or not? Bella’s reality is twisted, forcing her to question both the truth and her husband’s intentions in this haunting thriller based on the acclaimed play and classic film that gave rise to 2022’s word of the year: “gaslight.” A stylishly creepy thriller, newly adapted from the 1938 classic by Steven Dietz. Suspense and intrigue at their best!

RED VELVET by Lolita Chakrabarti, will run November 13-22, 2026, with a location to be announced! Theatre Royal, Covent Garden, 1833. The greatest actor of his generation has collapsed on stage whilst playing Othello. A young black American actor – Ira Aldridge– has been asked to take over the role, making him the first black man to play Othello on a London stage. But as the public riot in the streets over the abolition of slavery, how will the cast, critics and audience react to the revolution taking place in the theatre? An elegant and revelatory play about race, art, betrayal, and social change.

ARCADIA by Tom Stoppard, to be presented February 26-March 7, 2027, in the Jabara Flexible Theatre at DeMattias Fine Arts Center, Newman University, 3100 McCormick Street. Tom Stoppard’s exuberant tour de force about the delights of new knowledge and new love, swimming in mathematics theory, and the ripples of time. A fantasia about why we wonder . . . why? This brilliant play moves smoothly between 1809 and the present as it explores the nature of truth and time, the difference between classical and romantic temperaments, and the disruptive influence of sex on our life orbits- the attraction Newton left out. An elegant and revelatory play about race, art, betrayal, and social change. ARCADIA is produced in partnership with Newman University Theatre.

FLYIN’ WEST by Pearl Cleage, which will run April 16-25, 2027, with location to be announced. In 1870s America, some 50,000 African-Americans moved west in the Exoduster Migration. Flyin’ West tells the tales of 4 women who make a new life for their found family in Nicodemus, Kansas. Facing problems ranging from the inevitability of long, cold winters, to the possibility of domestic violence, to the continuing specter of racial conflict, the women of Flyin’ West have their sisterhood tested in unexpected ways. Cleage’s play is an intimate portrait of family, enlarged with the dimensions of folk art and ancestral stories.

Tickets and additional information on each of these shows can be found on the ICTRep website at https://ictrep.org.

ICTRep (Wichita Repertory Theater) is a semi-professional company that produces comedies, dramas, and thrillers. Our productions provide challenging roles and design opportunities for young actors and creatives to hone their crafts. In addition, we bring Wichita audiences together to enjoy high-quality, vibrant theatrical experiences that provide more than simply an evening’s entertainment. We want our audiences to continue to reflect on and be moved by the plays we produce, long after the “curtain falls.”

Follow ICT on the web (https://ictrep.org), Facebook (www.facebook.com/ICTRep), Instagram (@ICTRep_Theater), and LinkedIn (@ICTRep).

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