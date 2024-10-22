Previews: FEELING' GROOVY: MUSIC OF THE 60S With the Buford Sisters

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Join The Burford Singers, a volunteer community chorus showcasing talent from across Cowley County, for an unforgettable experience! Since 2012, the group has delighted audiences under the guidance of former Ark Citian John Dalton-White.

With 6 to 7 weeks of dedicated rehearsal each year, they present a unique annual performance spanning different genres, from Rodgers & Hammerstein to Jazz & Blues, Broadway classics, The Beatles, and Movie Music.

This year, immerse yourself in the nostalgic "Feelin' Groovy: Music of the 60s" concert featuring beloved tunes such as "Here Comes the Sun," "A Horse with No Name," and "Blowin' in the Wind." They are thrilled to welcome Wichita's Heart of America Men's Chorus, under the directorship of Deanne Zogleman, as their special guests.

Mark your calendars for Sunday, November 3rd at 3:00pm at the historic Burford Theatre in downtown Arkansas City. Secure your tickets online at burfordtheatre.com, by calling the Burford Office at 620-442-5895, or at the door. Enhance your experience with our cash bar and concession stand. For further details, please reach out to the Burford Theatre at 620-442-5895. Don't miss this extraordinary musical journey!

For more information, please call the Burford Theatre at 620-442-5895.

Comments