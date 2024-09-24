Previews: DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS at Roxy's Downtown

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Roxy’s Downtown is thrilled to present the regional premiere of Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors, a 90-minute comedic reimagining of the gothic classic, opening on Wednesday, September 25. The play was first commissioned by the Maltz Jupiter Theatre in Florida and premiered off-Broadway at New World Stages in September 2023.

In the treacherous mountains of Transylvania, a meek English real estate agent takes a harrowing journey to meet a new and mysterious client, who also just happens to be the most terrifying and ferocious monster the world has ever known: Count Dracula. As famed female vampire hunter Jean Van Helsing and company chase Dracula from Transylvania to the British countryside to London and back, their antics are guaranteed to increase your pulse and cause bloodcurdling screams—of laughter.

Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors features Nick Albrecht as “Mina, Van Helsing, and others,” Cadence LeBoeuf as “Harker and others,” Madison Laughlin as “Lucy and others,” Megan Parsley as Dr. Westfeldt, Renfield, and others, and Zeke Thompson as “Dracula.” The creative team for Dracula: A Comedy of Terror includes: Rick Bumgardner (Director), J Branson (Scenic Design), Arthur Reese (Lighting Design), Jason Huffman (Sound Design), Chadwick Armstrong (Costume Design), and Tracy Ciambra (Property Design).

Performances begin on Wednesday, September 25, 2024 at Roxy’s Downtown, located at 412, 1/2 E Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 67202. This is a limited engagement through Saturday, October 12, 2024. Tickets to all Roxy’s productions are $42, including tax and all ticket fees. Performances are Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7:00pm, Friday and Saturday evenings at 8:00pm, with Saturday matinees at 2:00pm.

As part of its mission to expand access to the arts, Roxy’s will offer a limited number of Pay What You Can tickets for the opening night performance of every production. Tickets for Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors will be available on Wednesday, September 25 on a first-come, first-served basis. PWYC tickets can be purchased at the theater starting at 5:30pm the day of the show and cannot be reserved in advance.

Roxy's Downtown is a premier theater and entertainment venue located in the heart of Wichita, Kansas. With a rich history of delivering high-quality performances, Roxy's Downtown is committed to providing an unforgettable cultural experience for the local community. Winner of the “Best of Wichita” award for Live Theater (2023) and BroadwayWorld Wichita’s “Favorite Local Theatre” (2024). www.roxysdowntown.com

Photo Credit: Jacob Workentine.

