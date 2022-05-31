BWW Previews: THE ADDAMS FAMILY at Crown Uptown

Crown Arts Collaborative presents Regional Premier of Addams Family Musical Crown Arts Collaborative (CAC), the 501(c)(3) non-profit responsible for the successful re-launch of theatre and art at The Crown Uptown Theatre, opens the 2nd theatrical production of their 2022 season with The Addams Family Musical. Performances run June 3rd - June 26th at the Crown Uptown. Friday and Saturday shows at 8:00 PM, Sunday matinees at 2:00 PM.

This will be the regional premiere of the hit musical, the first professional production in the state of Kansas, and the 2nd regional premier of CAC's 2022 season. The Addams Family Musical is a kooky, comical feast for all ages. This new Broadway musical tells an original story with classic characters you already know and love. Wednesday, the ultimate princes of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family-much to her mother's dismay. Everything will change for both families on the fateful night when The Addams Family hosts a dinner for Wednesday's "normal" boyfriend and his parents.

The Addams Family stars Daniel Gonzalez, Claire Gerig, Madi White, Kellen Clinton, Caleb Freeman, Vonda Schuster, Denver Fankhouser, John Keckeisen, Megan Parsley, & Philip Hansen. The Ensemble is rounded out by Gavin Myers, Brandon Rose, Shay Brown, Christina Noble-Speedie, Jenni Warren, & Khyah Van Es. Kyle Vespestad, of The Kyle & Monte Christmas Show and Golden Girls, is the show's director and choreographer.

Tickets for The Addams Family can be purchased either with dinner or without. Adult tickets range from $40- 45 for dinner & show; $25-30 for show only. Student Tickets are only $10 for Show Only! Senior/military discounts available. Tickets can be ordered at crownuptown.com or by calling the box office at 316-612-7696.

In partnership with Harvester Arts, an immersive art gallery by Tasha Wentling will be on display at the back of the theatre. This gallery will amuse adults and children alike, allowing guests to touch and experience a spooky makeshift hotel lobby before the show starts. Photography by Wentling will also be on display and available for purchase in addition to mysterious hotel time capsules that could contain any number fun of surprises! This gallery furthers CAC's mission of collaborating with artists of all artistic mediums.

College Hill Deli will cater the show, offering three meal options for guests. Pick 2: grilled chicken, kabobs, and ravioli (vegetarian option). Dinners will also come with College Hill's famous Fattoush salad.

For this production, CAC has partnered with a local Wichita non-profit as we do for every production. Our partner for The Addams Family will be Casa of Sedgwick County. 15% of ticket sales for all Sunday matinees will be donated to CASA to further their mission of "providing caring, trained volunteers to advocate for the abused and neglected children of our community so that each child can reach his or her full potential."

For more information, contact Max Wilson, Executive Director of CAC, at 316-612-7699 or max@crownuptown.com.