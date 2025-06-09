World Premiere of FIGHT FOR AMERICA! Set for Stone Nest, London

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Stone Nest and the american vicarious will present the world premiere of Fight for America running Tuesday 10 June through Sunday 6 July at Stone Nest, London. Press night is scheduled for Wednesday 11 June at 7:00 PM.

Created by Neal Wilkinson and Christopher McElroen, with direction by McElroen and design led by Wilkinson, Fight for America! invites audiences into a three-hour live event that fuses participatory gameplay with theatrical storytelling. Drawing on the mechanics of large-scale tactical wargames, the experience places the audience inside a high-stakes simulation loosely inspired by the events of January 6, 2021, and the political fault lines surrounding it.

At the center of the performance is a monumental 50' x 50' game board, featuring over 10,000 hand-painted miniatures and a 14-foot-wide model of the U.S. Capitol. Game developer Alessio Cavatore (Warhammer 40K, Bolt Action) has designed a custom, turn-based strategy experience where up to 20 participants play as members of opposing factions: TEAM RED (protesters, both armed and unarmed) and TEAM BLUE (Capitol and D.C. Metro Police). Each game is narrated live by actor Dana Watkins, who appears as a surreal, battle-worn Uncle Sam guiding the experience as “Gamemaster.”

While some ticket holders will actively play, others may choose to attend as observers, watching the action unfold from the sidelines as the game—and its theatrical framework—raise provocative questions about partisanship, identity, and civic responsibility.

“We haven’t created a game about January 6th,” said Wilkinson. “We’ve created a space to confront the forces that led to it—and to consider what they mean for the future of American democracy.”

McElroen added, “Fight for America! premieres in London because democratic backsliding in the U.S. reverberates globally. This is a call to reflect on the fragility of democratic norms—no matter where you are.”

Performances run Tuesday to Saturday at 7:00 PM and Sundays at 2:00 PM. Tickets are priced at £45–£60 for participants and £20 for observers. Each ticket includes light snacks—evoking the feel of a political game night gone slightly off the rails.

