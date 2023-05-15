World Premiere of Children's Theatre Show HAIRY Comes to the Polka Theatre This Summer

Performances run from Saturday 1 July â€“ Sunday 20 August.

Hairy - a hilarious new show for 6 - 12 year olds - will play at Polka Theatre from Saturday 1 July - Sunday 20 August, with a press performance on Saturday 8 July at 2pm, before heading to Worthing's Pavilion Theatre from 24 - 28 August.

This comedy-meets-rock-band-meets-punk-clown-mayhem is a playful and frankly laughable exploration of that most versatile and significant feature of human anatomy - HAIR.

Brimming with great generous dollops of bold visual comedy, Hairy is the first show created especially for young people by Spymonkey, the UK's longest-running comedy theatre company. The cast includes John-Luke Roberts, Matthew Faucher, Katie Grace Cooper and Jasmine Chiu.

Hair seems to be everywhere! And sprouting in the most unlikely places!

Hair to be styled, waxed, fashioned, shaved, plucked, jeri-curled, dreadlocked and shorn. Hair to be striking, funny, scary, surprising, gorgeous and greasy. Long, short, curly, straight, thick, thin, in-growing, up-covered, unwanted or removed.

Fear not! Our four super-hairos are on hand to untangle it all for you. Specialists in all things hairy, this band of bristly buddies are ready to launch themselves fearlessly on a hairy journey of discovery. One thing is for sure: It's going to get HAIRY!

Helen Matravers, Artistic Director of Polka Theatre, said, "I am so delighted that Polka get this opportunity to create with the UK's leading physical comedy company. Spymonkey's incredible reputation for making inventive and playful work makes them the perfect team to create a truly brilliant and bonkers new piece for young audiences. Hairy will combine clowning, comedy, music, song and all-things hair - it's a match made in heaven and will provide a summer of laughter on Polka and Worthing Theatre's stages, without doubt."

Amanda O'Reilly - CEO and Creative Director, Worthing Theatres & Museum (WTM) said, "Worthing Theatres are thrilled that Hairy is our first co-production; an entirely original piece of family theatre by the world-class Spymonkey. Following the London premier at Polka Theatre, Spymonkey are returning home to the south coast with this anarchic, joyful and silly celebration of hair in all its guises. We can't wait for the show to hit our Pavilion Theatre stage this summer."

Polka Theatre is one of just a handful of dedicated children's venues in the UK. Polka underwent a major renovation, re-opening in 2021, and continues to present a year-round programme of shows produced by Polka and from visiting companies, and a full programme of creative learning activities for ages 0 - 12. The redevelopment means Polka enjoys flexible rehearsal and workshop spaces along with two performance spaces: the Main Theatre has a 300-seat capacity, and the Adventure Theatre can seat up to 90 depending on the show format.

The space is also fully accessible with a large, friendly cafÃ©, free-to-access play areas, a shop, a book corner and comfy places to sit.



