West End Performers Headline Fundraiser Concert DISNEY...ISH At The Union Theatre

Performers from Wicked, Phantom of the Opera, Les Miserables and Six are coming together to take part in a fundraising concert for Help Musicians UK at the Union Theatre in Southwark.

"Disney...ish" will feature songs from lesser-known animated films like 'Thumbelina', 'The Swan Princess', and 'Quest for Camelot', and from production houses such as Disney, Don Bluth, and Dreamworks.

It will feature a mixture of West End performers and new graduates, and is being produced by Bookend Productions, which was founded by Wicked actress Rebecca Gilliland earlier this year to give artists a chance to perform after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down theatres across the world.

Rebecca Gilliland said: "Help Musicians UK have been a lifeline for so many performers in these last 18 months - and for many years before the COVID pandemic hit - so I'm thrilled we're going to be able to raise funds for them by celebrating the music from these, films that that introduced so many of us to musicals.

"Everyone jumped at the chance to be involved when I suggested it. I'm delighted we've been able to get so many West Enders to take part, but also that we've been able to give new graduates a chance to perform, as they've had the unluckiest start in the industry they could have possibly had."



"Disney...ish" takes place at the Union Theatre on August 16th. In-person tickets cost £18, Concessions £16. Tickets can be be booked here: http://www.uniontheatre.biz/disney-ish.html

The Concert will be available to stream online at a later date.



-

Full cast for "Disney...ish":

Michael Vinsen (Hairspray, Follies),

Amelia Atherton (Six, Waitress),

Rebecca Gilliland (Wicked, The Hired Man),

Lee Van Geleen (Les Miserables, Only Fools and Horses),

Etisyai Philip (Book of Mormon, Avenue Q),

Nikki Bentley (Wicked, Shrek),

Daniel Hall (Phantom of the Opera, And the World Goes Round),

Lydia Fraser (Hamilton, The Book of Mormon),

Maria Coyne (The King and I, Wicked),

Christopher Gopaul (Hairspray),

Layna Sheppard (LSMT),

Emmanuel Alba (Man of LaMancha, Evita),

Ifan Jones (Fiddler on the roof, The Hired Man),

Matt Bateman (Phantom of the Opera, Sweeney Todd),

Scott Sutcliffe (Wicked, Mamma Mia),

Lizzie Bea (Hairspray, Kinky Boots),

Kirsty Nunn (GSA),

Gregory George (RAM)

Dominic Brewer (Sweeney Todd, The Lion King)

Andrew Walker (Bat Out of Hell, Hair),

Charlotte Vaughn (Phantom of the Opera),

Ruari Kelsey (The Last Five Years, Jack and the Beanstalk),

Duncan Burt (Ordinary Days, Friendsical)

Sinead Wall (Romance, Romance, Paper Hearts),

Samuel Haughton (School of Rock, Soho Cinders),

Jack Reitman (Amour, Brass)

Josh LeClair (Matilda, Roadshow)

MD - James Doughty, MD (Seussical the Musical, Club Tropicana, The Barricade Boys)

About Bookend Productions

For more information, visit: http://www.bookendproductions.co.uk/.