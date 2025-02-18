West End Flea Market Will Return in May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The West End Flea Market will take place on Saturday 17 May at St Paul's Church and Churchyard, Covent Garden running from 10am-2pm. With over £80,000 raised last year for Acting for Others, the West End Flea Market returns for its 5th year. Early bird tickets will be on sale in April with general on-sale announced at a later date.

Top West End shows unite for the event, setting up a variety of uniquely designed stalls offering theatrical memorabilia, signed items, and the chance for selfies and autographs. Each is tailored by the company to celebrate their productions, with themed merchandise and special limited-edition collectables with the Best Dressed Stall judged by a starry panel and the winner will be announced at the event. This year's Judges, West End Stars and shows will be announced at a later date.

Acting for Others also announced the return of the Golden Bucket Awards on Thursday 10 April at the Prince of Wales Theatre. The awards celebrate the supporters and fundraisers who have been crucial in raising funds for the charity since its inception in 2020. After raising over £4,000 for Acting for Others last year, The Big West End Walk will return for 2025 taking place on Sunday 7 September. West End stars and famous faces will take to the streets to join the Acting for Others team in walking to 58 West End theatres covering 16 miles across London.

Further fundraising events for Acting for Others include Players: All the World's a Stage and Bravo for Dan. Players: All the World's a Stage – a free art exhibition created by Christine Youldon aiming to celebrate the art of theatre through portraits of talent both on stage and behind the scenes - will take place at North Gallery, Mall Galleries from 18-22 March. All profits from the sale of the paintings and catalogue will be donated to Acting for Others. Bravo for Dan, an event set up by acting student Tash Collins in remembrance of her dad Dan who was a long-time supporter of the arts, will be raising funds for Acting for Others. The evening will feature a Night of Performances, ranging from spoken word, songs, monologues to dance from Tash's cohort at Boden's Performing Arts College, with the event taking place on Tuesday 11 March at Boden's Performing Arts College.

Concurrently, streaming for Backstage Curry, Acting for Others' podcast series hosted by West End star Mark Curry, is available across all podcast platforms.

To donate to the charity's website or donations link please donate via this link https://actingforothers.co.uk/donate/.

West End Flea Market is organised in aid of Acting for Others, a fundraising organisation for a network of 14 UK theatrical and welfare charities supporting all theatre workers. For those unable to attend the event, Acting for Others can still be supported by donating at www.actingforothers.co.uk/donate West End Flea Market Saturday 17 May 2025, 10am – 2pm St Paul's Church, Bedford Street, London, WC2E 9ED Entry £5.

Comments