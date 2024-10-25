WHY AM I SO SINGLE? Sets Closing Date at the Garrick Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Why Am I So Single?, the all-singing, all-dancing musical by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, has captured the hearts of audience members and critics alike. Despite the nightly standing ovations and tremendous word of mouth, it has proved difficult to make a brand-new musical commercially sustainable in the current economic climate. The production will close on Sunday 19th January 2025.

The producers have said, We are extremely proud of the production and thank all the cast, musicians, creatives, and backstage team who have worked together to bring something daring and original to the West End. We are not discounting the possibility of bringing the show back into London in the future and, with discussions about potential productions in the US and around the world already underway, we are confident that it is just the beginning for this extraordinary show.

Authors Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss have said, We are so grateful to our truly remarkable cast who have brought this work to life at every performance with such passion, talent, and commitment. We are so grateful to our wonderful company and creatives who have put all their humour and heart into our show. We are so grateful to everyone who has worked hard behind the scenes to bring WHY AM I SO SINGLE? to the West End. We are so very grateful to the producers for taking such a risk on an original, ambitious musical like this and making our wildest dreams come true. And finally, we are SO grateful to everyone who has seen the show so far, and we hope more of you will be able to come and see it in the coming months! We are, of course, pretty sad that it’s coming to an end earlier than we’d hoped but we are very proud of the show and are super excited to see what the potential future journey looks like. We cannot WAIT for you all to listen to more of the music, which we’re working away at right now and, not to boast, but we think it’s going to BEE pretty great ;).

WHY AM I SO SINGLE? was originally booking until 13th February 2025; any customers who have purchased tickets after 19th January will be contacted by their ticketing provider.

