WEATHER GIRL Will Transfer to the Soho Theatre in 2025

After a multiple award-winning, sell-out run at Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2024. Weather Girl will transfer to Soho Theatre, Dean Street from 5 March – 5 April 2025.

Off-Broadway star Julia McDermott reprises her role in this rollercoaster ride of rage and revelation by Brian Watkins, creator of Amazon TV series Outer Range, directed by Drama Desk nominated Tyne Rafaeli, from the Olivier Award-winning producers of Fleabag, Baby Reindeer and Kathy and Stella Solve A Murder!

Francesca Moody Productions today announce blistering dark comedy Weather Girl will have its London premiere at Soho Theatre from 5 March – 5 April 2025 with a press night on 11 March 2025. One of the hottest tickets of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2024, Weather Girl takes audiences on a dizzying rampage into the soul of American strangeness. The acclaimed production scooped a Scotsman Fringe First, Popcorn Award, LIST Award and Lustrum Award during its run in Edinburgh.

Stacey is a California weather girl. An oversexed and underpaid harbinger of our dying planet. But today, her regular routine of wildfires, prosecco and teeth whitening descends into a scorched earth catastrophe before she discovers something that will save us all.

Weather Girl reunites the writing and directing talents of Brian Watkins (Outer Range, Amazon; My Daughter Keeps Our Hammer, The Flea) and Tyne Rafaeli (The Coast Starlight, Lincoln Centre; Selling Kabul, Playwrights Horizons) who also collaborated with Brian Watkins on the Outer Critics Circle and five-time Lucille Lortel nominated Epiphany at Lincoln Centre. Off-Broadway star Julia McDermott (Heroes Of The Fourth Turning, Playwrights Horizons; Epiphany, Druid Theatre) reprises her role after winning huge plaudits for her tour de force performance in Edinburgh. Olivier and Tony Award nominated lighting designer Isabella Byrd (Cabaret, West End; Romeo and Juliet, Broadway) designs the set and lighting, Rachel Dainer-Best (Outer Range, Amazon; Waves, A24) designs the costume and Kieran Lucas (My Name is Rachel Corrie, Young Vic; Shooting Hedda Gabler, Rose Theatre) designs sound.

This is the latest smash-hit show from Francesca Moody Productions (FMP) whose work in theatre has originated some of the most globally successful television shows of the last decade. FMP continue to commission, develop and present brave, entertaining and compelling new work on the fringe, West End and beyond. Previous productions include Baby Reindeer, Fleabag, Kathy and Stella Solve a Murder!, Feeling Afraid As If Something Terrible Is Going To Happen, An Oak Tree, School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play and Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons.

Brian Watkins says: "It is a rare and sacred thing to be able to reassemble such an incredible team for a play that is so close to my heart. I am thrilled that we will get to share this very personal piece with London audiences, at a time when our relationship with the environment feels akin to the runaway train that is this play. The brilliant team at Francesca Moody Productions did such a stellar job in Edinburgh where we were overwhelmed by the response; we can't wait to share that same excitement with wider audiences at such a pressing time."

Francesca Moody says: “I'm thrilled to be bringing this scorching black comedy to Soho Theatre and have the opportunity to share it with a wider audience after its success in Edinburgh. ‘Weather Girl' is not just a brilliant play but a powerful statement about how we are all asleep at the wheel. With a meteorologist breaking down live on air only a month ago as Hurricane Milton swept across America, this production could not feel more timely or relevant. I am so honoured to be working with this incredible team of artists; Brian Watkins, Tyne Rafaeli, Julia McDermott Isabella Byrd and Kieran Lucas who have poured everything into this fierce and important production.”

