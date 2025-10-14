Video: West End STEREOPHONIC Goes Inside the Studio With 'Making Bright'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







As Stereophonic enters its final weeks in the West End, a new video has been released featuring the cast in the studio. Check out the video "Making Bright" here!

There are only 6 weeks left to catch Stereophonic at the Duke of York’s Theatre, with the run finishing on 22 November 2025.

Step into the studio with Stereophonic, the West End play which has been hailed as ‘an extraordinary, electrifying odyssey’ (The Guardian) and ‘an instant classic’ (Rolling Stone).

Stereophonic plugs you into the electric atmosphere as one up-and-coming rock band record the album that could propel them to superstardom. Amid a powder keg of drugs, booze and jealousy, songs come together, and relationships fall apart. The mics are on, the tapes are rolling, but will this band break through, break down, or break up…

Portraying an ambitious rock band struggling to record their new album are: Lucy Karczewski, recent joint winner of The Stage Debut Award for Best Performer in a Play, celebrated for her portrayal of Diana, the band’s charismatic lead singer. Zachary Hart as Reg the bass player, Jack Riddiford as Peter the guitarist and Nia Towle as Holly, the keys player.

They are joined by Andrew R. Butler and Eli Gelb as sound engineers Charlie and Grover, and Chris Stack as Simon the drummer, all of whom are reprising their roles from the acclaimed Broadway production.

Understudies include Sam Denia (Reg, Charlie, Grover), Rima Georges (Holly), Lucy Gray (Diana) and Steve Shirley (Simon and Peter).