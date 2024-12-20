Video: MEAN GIRLS Cast Play Festive 'Fetch or Not Fetch' Game

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Get into the holiday spirit with the West End cast of Mean Girls as they play Fetch or Not Fetch!

Find out what the cast thinks of Boxing Day Leftovers, leaving food out for Santa, yorkshire puddings on a Christmas dinner, matching family pajames, inflatable snowmen, and more!

The MEAN GIRLS cast comprises Charlie Burn (Cady Heron), Georgina Castle (Regina George), Elèna Gyasi (Gretchen Wieners), Grace Mouat (Karen Smith), Elena Skye (Janis Sarkisian), Tom Xander (Damian Hubbard), Daniel Bravo (Aaron Samuels), Lucca Chadwick-Patel (Kevin Ganatra), Ako Mitchell (Mr Duvall), and Zoë Rainey (Ms Heron, Ms Norbury and Mrs George).

MEAN GIRLS, the smash hit musical comedy based on the Paramount Pictures film of the same name, which was released 20 years ago in April 2004, opened to critical acclaim at the West End’s Savoy Theatre on 26 June 2024.

They are joined by Tia Antoine-Charles, Georgia Arron, Liam Buckland, Shonah Buwu, Baylie Carson, Freddie Clements, Siobhan Diffin, Clíona Flynn, Fergie Fraser, Angus Good, Jenny Huxley-Golden, Holly Liburd, Corey Mitchell, Mervin Noronha, Aharon Rayner, Trézel Sergeant, Josh Singleton, Annie Southall, Lillia Squires, Tommy Wade-Smith and Holly Willock.

