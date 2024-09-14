Video: In Rehearsal with NEVER LET ME GO at Rose Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Go behind the scenes of rehearsals for the new stage adaptation of Kazuo Ishiguro's Never Let Met Go, playing at Rose Theatre from 20 September - 12 October, followed by a UK tour.

Performances begin at the Rose Theatre in Kingston on Friday, 20 September before moving to Royal & Derngate, Malvern Theatres, Bristol Old Vic, and Chichester Festival Theatre through late November. Press night is Wednesday, 25 September.

The full cast includes Amelie Abbott (Hannah/Chrissi), Susan Aderin (Miss Emily), Matilda Bailes (Ruth), Nell Barlow (Kathy), Maximus Evans (Philip), Angus Imrie (Tommy), Princess Khumalo (Laura), Emile Patry (Miss Lucy/Madame), and Tristan Waterson (Rodney/Alfie).

The creative team includes Suzanne Heathcote (Adapter), Christopher Haydon (Director), Tom Piper (Set and Costume Designer), Ayse Tashkiran (Movement Director), Joshua Carr (Lighting Designer), Eamonn O’Dwyer (Composer), Carolyn Downing (Sound Designer), Sam Jones CDG (Casting Director), Haruka Kuroda (Fight Director), and Emma Denson (Assistant Director).

