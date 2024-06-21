Video: Check Out a New Trailer for SISTER ACT in the West End

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Check out a new trailer for Sister Act in the West End!

Watch Alexandra Burke sing the title song from Sister Act in the video here!

Alexandra Burke is currently starring in the production through 31 August 2024 at the Dominion Theatre, after previously playing Deloris in the 2016 tour.

Based on the iconic movie, this sparkling tribute to the universal power of friendship, sisterhood and music tells the hilarious story of the disco diva whose life takes a surprising turn when she witnesses a murder. Under protective custody she is hidden in the one place she won’t be found – a convent! Disguised as a nun and under the suspicious watch of Mother Superior, Deloris helps her fellow sisters find their voices as she unexpectedly rediscovers her own.

SISTER ACT has direction by Bill Buckhurst, choreography by Alistair David, Set and Costume Design by Morgan Large, Musical Direction by Neil MacDonald, Lighting Design by Tim Mitchell, Sound Design by Tom Marshall and Musical Supervision by Stephen Brooker. Casting is by Stuart Burt.

