Video: Behind the Scenes at Disney's FROZEN in London

Step behind the scenes of Disney's Frozen The Musical in London and witness the magic that happens before the curtain rises.

An all new special video reveals the incredible hard work, dedication, and skill of the many talented individuals who have brought Arendelle to life over the past three years.

Check out the video here!

Disney's Frozen The Musical will play its final performance at Theatre Royal Drury Lane on 8 September 2024.

About Frozen

Set the magic free with Disney’s spectacular FROZEN. The award-winning musical brings to life a world of sumptuous beauty, humour and iconic music in a jaw-dropping production to melt hearts of all ages.

When Queen Elsa’s hidden powers plunge the land of Arendelle into an eternal winter, her sister Anna sets out to find her and save the kingdom before it’s too late. But as the storm rages on, both sisters must learn that only an act of true love can thaw a frozen heart.

FROZEN will defy all expectations on an unforgettable journey packed with thrilling surprises, hilarious characters and soaring music, including twelve new songs written especially for the show, alongside all the classics such as ‘For the First Time in Forever’, ‘Do You Want to Build a Snowman?’ and the worldwide smash-hit, ‘Let it Go’. Brought to the stage with astonishing special effects by an award-winning creative team, FROZEN is the awe-inspiring musical sensation at the magnificent Theatre Royal Drury Lane. Once you’ve seen it, you’ll never let it go.

