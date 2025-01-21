Video: All New Trailer For MACBETH at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



An all new trailer has been released for ETT's Macbeth playing at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre. Macbeth opens on 5 March, with previews from 28 February and runs until 29 March 2025. Check out the video here!

Richard Twyman directs Alex Austin, Lois Chimimba, Gabriel Akuwudike, Bella Aubin, David Colvin, Ammar Haj Ahmad, Daniel Hawksford, Bianca Stephens and Sophie Stone.

A struggling and divided nation, tearing itself apart. So, when the Macbeths see their chance at the crown, why shouldn't they take it?

But things don’t go according to plan. Dreams quickly turn to nightmares, humanity erodes, nature stirs. As society strives to make sense of the darkness that sits inside it, how long will it take for people to fight back against the endless cycle of violence and corruption?

After a national and international tour Richard Twyman’s stylish, contemporary and gut-wrenching production is excitingly reworked for 2025 and explores why Macbeth has haunted our fears and nightmares for centuries.

