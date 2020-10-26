VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer For the Digital Production of WHAT A CARVE UP!

The play, which will be available internationally, will run from 31 October - 29 November 2020.

The Barn Theatre in Cirencester, the Lawrence Batley Theatre in Huddersfield and the New Wolsey Theatre in Ipswich have today released the official trailer for the digital world premiere of Henry Filloux-Bennett's online play What A Carve Up!, based on Jonathan Coe's critically acclaimed satirical novel.

The digital production, directed by Tamara Harvey (Home, I'm Darling), chronicles the events leading up to the 'Winshaw Murders'. Filled with murder, mayhem and madness, the murder mystery turns a satirical eye on what it is like to be a member of one of the most corrupt, powerful and toxic families in the country.

The production features an all-star cast including Jonathan Bailey as Henry Winshaw, Samuel Barnett as Michael Owen, Robert Bathurst as Thomas Winshaw, Fiona Button as Josephine Winshaw-Eaves, Sharon D. Clarke as Kim Bolton, Alfred Enoch as Raymond Owen, Rebecca Front as Hilary Winshaw, Stephen Fry as Patrick Mills, Celia Imrie as Joan Simpson, Sir Derek Jacobi as Findlay Onyx, Griff Rhys Jones as John Stephens, Dervla Kirwan as the Brunwin Advert and Tamzin Outhwaite as Interviewer 2020.

The full cast also includes: Catrin Aaron, Jamie Ballard, Jack Dixon, Julian Harries, James McNicholas and Lizzie Muncey.

The murder mystery is written by Henry Filloux-Bennett (Nigel Slater's Toast), based on the award-winning novel by Jonathan Coe, directed by Tamara Harvey (Home, I'm Darling) with Harry Smith (Henry V, Private Peaceful) as sound designer and composer, Annie May Fletcher as production coordinator, set design by Holly Piggott, production by Christopher McGill, production management by Will Dolan and editing and graphics by Mark Kendrick.

Jonathan Coe said of the new adaptation, "I'm thrilled that What a Carve Up! is being brought to the stage by such a talented and experienced team. It's twenty-five years since I wrote the book but unfortunately its political satire seems as relevant as ever - I'm sure the new adaptation will capture that, as well as the novel's sense of fun and irreverence. I'm looking forward to getting to know it again!"

What A Carve Up! is a co-production by the Barn Theatre, Lawrence Batley Theatre and New Wolsey Theatre with Dusthouse as associate producers.

The play, which will be available internationally, will run from 31 October - 29 November 2020. Tickets can be purchased at whatacarveup.com with audience members receiving a screening link which will activate at their booked performance time for a 48-hour period. A premium option, consisting of a physical programme and pre-theatre dining recipe card, will be available for UK residents.

The recipe card included in the premium option will be curated by world-renowned chef Asma Khan. Owner of the prestigious Darjeeling Express in London's Soho, Asma Khan was the first British chef to be profiled on Netflix's award-winning documentary series Chef's Table and in 2019 was named number one on Business Insider's "100 Coolest People in Food and Drink" list.

A portion of the proceeds raised by What A Carve Up! will be donated to a freelance fund to support the creative workforce that the theatres would not be able to survive without.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You