VIDEO: Vanessa Redgrave Speaks Out at Protest Against Job Cuts at the Southbank Centre

She was one of dozens of protesters who stood outside the Southbank on Saturday to try to prevent the cuts.

Actress Vanessa Redgrave joined in a protest against job cuts at the Southbank Centre, Evening Standard reports.

The organization recently warned that it is at risk of closing until April 2021 or later, due to the financial struggles caused by the health crisis.

"It is absolute madness, artistically speaking, and absolute madness economically speaking," Redgrave said of the cuts.

Watch a video of Redgrave at the protest below:

