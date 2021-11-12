VIDEO: The Cast of THE DRIFTERS GIRL On Bringing Their New Musical To The West End

After having its world premiere at Newcastle Theatre Royal, the brand-new musical The Drifters Girl has arrived in the West End!

Featuring hits including "Saturday Night At The Movies", "Save the Last Dance For Me" and "Under the Boardwalk", the show tells the story of pioneering manager Faye Treadwell (played by Beverley Knight), who spent three decades fighting to get The Drifters their global success, and is now playing at the Garrick Theatre.

Not only do Matt Henry, Tosh Wanogho-Maud, Tarinn Callender and Adam J Bernard play multiple roles in the show, but they also co-created it alongside Knight and the show's book writer, Ed Curtis.

We chat to them about the process of developing a new musical, researching their roles and why The Drifters are so iconic. Watch the video below!