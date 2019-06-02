VIDEO: First Look at the West End Transfer of VINCENT RIVER

Footage has been released of Louise Jameson and Thomas Mahy - Best Actress and Best Actor nominees for these roles in the Off West End Awards - in action in VINCENT RIVER by Philip Ridley, now running to 22 June at Trafalgar Studios 2 in the West End.

Davey has seen something he can never forget. Anita has been forced to flee her home. Tonight, they meet for the first time... and their lives will change forever.

Philip Ridley's modern classic was a huge success when it premiered at Hampstead Theatre in 2000, and a West End smash at Trafalgar Studios in 2007.

This production, directed by Robert Chevara, was first seen at London's Park Theatre in 2018.

Thrilling, heartbreaking and darkly humorous by turns, its now seen as one of the most powerful explorations of hate crime - and society's need to crush 'difference' - ever written.

Louise Jameson played the iconic role of assistant Leela in Dr Who opposite Tom Baker in the Seventies. She later starred in Tenko, Bergerac and EastEnders. In a 40-year career, her first love, the theatre, has seen her on stage at the National Theatre and Royal Shakespeare Company, amongst many others. Louise was nominated for an Off West End Award for her performance in Vincent River at Park Theatre.

Thomas Mahy graduated from Drama Centre, London in 2017. He was also nominated for an Off West End Award for his performance in VincentRiver at Park Theatre, which was his London professional debut.

Produced by Danielle Tarento in association with Steven M. Levy, by arrangement with Celia Dugua and Park Theatre.

Creative Team:

Director: Robert Chevara.

Set & Costume Designer: Nicolai Hart-Hansen.

Lighting Designer: Marty Langthorne.

Tickets: 0844 071 7632 or www.atgtickets.com