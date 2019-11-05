VIDEO: Daisy Wood-Davis Will Play Carole King on the UK and Ireland Tour of BEAUTIFUL

It was announced earlier this year that, following a highly successful West End run/a run of two and a half years in the West End and a sell-out tour in 2017/18, BEAUTIFUL - THE Carole King MUSICAL will hit the road again and tour throughout the UK and Ireland in 2020, opening at the Churchill Theatre Bromley on 11 January.

The tour has just found its Carole! Daisy Wood-Davis will be taking on the role. Meet Beautiful's newest Carole in the video below!

Tour schedule can be found at beautifulmusical.co.uk, and additional casting will be announced at a later date.

Long before she was Carole King, the chart-topping music legend, she was an ordinary girl with an extraordinary talent.

BEAUTIFUL - THE Carole King MUSICAL tells the inspiring true story of King's remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history. Along the way, she wrote the soundtrack to a generation, including one of the best-selling albums of all time, Tapestry, and countless classics such as (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman, Take Good Care of My Baby, You've Got a Friend, So Far Away, It Might as Well Rain Until September, Up on the Roof and The Locomotion. The show also includes the Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann hit songs You've Lost that Lovin Feeling, On Broadway and We Gotta Get out of This Place.

BEAUTIFUL - THE Carole King MUSICAL is based on the early life and career of legendary singer/ songwriter Carole King. It has a book by Douglas McGrath with words and music by Gerry Goffin, Carole King, Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil.





