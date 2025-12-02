UNFORTUNATE: THE UNTOLD STORY OF URSULA THE SEA WITCH to Transfer to The Other Palace in February 2026

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

UNFORTUNATE: THE UNTOLD STORY OF URSULA THE SEA WITCH will transfer to London’s The Other Palace for a strictly limited engagement from Friday, 6 February to Sunday, 5 April 2026.

Before the London transfer, the production will open at the Lowry for a Christmas season beginning Friday, 5 December and running through Sunday, 11 January. The 2026 engagement will include a new set and costumes, updated material, additional characters, and a revised running time of two hours including one interval. Tickets are now on sale.

The musical parody examines the legacy of Ursula the Sea Witch, exploring the character’s origins and cultural resonance within a contemporary framework. The production considers the character’s position within modern mythology and examines themes of self-acceptance, personal agency, and identity through a satirical narrative lens. The piece builds on the show’s previous iterations, including sold-out engagements across the UK and a touring production.

UNFORTUNATE premiered at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2019 before engagements in Birmingham, London, and a UK tour in 2024. A Swedish-language production is currently running in Linköping.

The musical features book and lyrics by Robyn Grant and Daniel Foxx, with music by Tim Gilvin. The creative team includes direction by Robyn Grant, set and costume design by Jasmine Swan, choreography by Melody Sinclair-Marsh, puppetry and movement direction by Laura Cubitt, orchestration, music production, and music supervision by Nikki Davison and Joe Davison for Auburn Jam, sound design by Ian Dickinson for Autograph, lighting design by Adam King, puppet design by Mikayla Teodoro and Jasmine Swan, puppet builds by Mikayla Teodoro, and casting by Will Burton CDG. Additional team members include production management by James Anderton, associate direction by Eliza Beth Stevens, creative associate Allie Dart, theatrical magic consultant Chris Cox, intimacy director Maisie Carter, costume supervisor Beth Qualter Buncall, and props by Props by Eve.

The production is mounted by Wildpark Entertainment, Runaway Entertainment, The Vaults, Stoddart Entertainment, and Dianne Roberts.

Robyn Grant’s directing and writing work includes engagements at venues across the UK, with credits in theatre, musical theatre, and new work development. Grant’s writing for UNFORTUNATE earned a nomination from the Writers’ Guild of Great Britain. Co-writer Daniel Foxx is a comedian, writer, and podcaster whose work spans stage, television, audio, and publishing. Composer Tim Gilvin is a multi-award-winning composer and lyricist whose recent work includes productions at Southwark Playhouse and Seven Dials Playhouse.