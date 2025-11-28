UK Musical Theatre Conference Set for April 2026 at Soho Theatre Walthamstow

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Musical Theatre Network and Mercury Musical Developments' next UK Musical Theatre Conference will take place on Wednesday 15th April 2026 at Soho Theatre Walthamstow in London.

The UK Musical Theatre Conference is the nation's leading conference event examining the musical theatre sector and art form. It is a rare opportunity to gather those who focused on the creation of musical theatre in the UK, for discussion and debate in the formal panel sessions, and to network and connect in the breaks.

The event is jointly produced by Mercury Musical Developments and Musical Theatre Network - co-producers of BEAM, the UK's industry showcase of new musicals.

Creating capacity for more people to attend in 2026, the conference will take place at Soho Theatre Walthamstow, a major new 960-seat venue that opened in May 2025. A beloved 1930s art deco venue with an incredible heritage, the space has been beautifully restored by Waltham Forest Council in partnership with Soho Theatre.

The 2024 UK Musical Theatre Conference at the Royal Court sold out, with the largest attendance to date. 2024 speakers included Nica Burns OBE, SpitLip (creators of Operation Mincemeat), NANCY MEDINA, David Byrne, Ameena Hamid, David Brownlee, Anoushka Lucas, DJ Walde, Janie Dee and Jon Gilchrist.

Both organisations look forward to welcoming both new and repeat Conference attendees to London in April 2026. Tickets for the 2026 UK Musical Theatre Conference will go on sale in January – more details will be announced in due course.

