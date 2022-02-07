TikTok Tickets: RSC And TikTok Join Forces To Inspire Next Generation Of Theatre Audiences

The Royal Shakespeare Company has today announced the launch of TikTok Tickets - a £10 ticket scheme for young people and full-time students created in partnership with the global entertainment platform TikTok.

Developed in consultation with the RSC's Youth Advisory Board, TikTok Tickets broadens the options for young people to see RSC shows at a low price, whether they are booking themselves or coming with their school. The initiative has a specific focus on increasing access to theatre among young people living in areas of structural disadvantage, providing subsidised travel, information and support.

Rich Waterworth, General Manager, UK & EU, at TikTok said:

'Creativity and the arts have always been at the heart of our community on TikTok. Every day, we are the stage to theatre renditions, comedy performances or modern-day plays, performed and imagined by creators from every part of the UK. By partnering with the Royal Shakespeare Company to provide greater access to the work they do, we hope to inspire more young people to enjoy, experience and participate in theatre and the arts in all its forms.'

From March, young people aged 14 -25 and full-time students can access TikTok Tickets and see an RSC show in Stratford-upon-Avon or London for just £10, and £5 for reduced-price previews. State schools can also book £10 TikTok Tickets for group visits in Stratford-Upon-Avon - a reduction of £2.50 on the RSC's current schools' price.

This means that young people and students will be able to enjoy the RSC's new summer productions, such as Richard III, featuring Arthur Hughes, and All's Well That Ends Well, at a more affordable price.

RSC Youth Advisory Board member Ashton Griffiths said:

'I'm so excited to have Tik Tok on board to help spread the word about our ticket scheme. I believe this is a really important step in making theatre more inclusive, more affordable and available to a wider range of young people. It came about through a conversation I had with the RSC's Chair in one of our regular Youth Advisory Board meetings about the role of social media in reaching young people and it's a great opportunity to get our message across'.

The RSC and TikTok will also collaborate to create unique and creative educational experiences to inspire more participation in the arts, including regular TikTok takeovers, behind-the-scenes access and special events via as well as regular content through the RSC's TikTok account.

Jacqui O'Hanlon, Director of Learning and National Partnerships at the RSC said:

'Seeing high quality live theatre is something that every young person should have access to. It's an example of the kind of arts rich education we believe all children and young people need. TikTok Tickets mean that thousands more young people will be able to enjoy the RSCs work. Theatre visits, like studying the arts in schools, are important, life enhancing experiences that can start a lifelong relationship with theatre and the arts. Our new TikTok partnership includes travel and ticket subsidies that open up opportunities to young people who otherwise would not have access to them. A new generation of theatregoers who can enjoy, shape, produce and make performances of Shakespeare's work.'

Each young person can purchase two TikTok Tickets per booking and can book the tickets as part of a mixed group with friends and family.

Tickets will be available to book for Richard III and All's Well That Ends Well from 7 March 2022.