Tickets on Sale For Marisha Wallace in Concert at the Adelphi Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tickets are now on sale for Marisha Wallace In Concert at the Adelphi Theatre. The performance is on 11 March 2025.

West End and Broadway sensation Marisha Wallace is returning to the Adelphi Theatre for her biggest ever headline show. The musical powerhouse and two-time Olivier Award nominee will take to the stage at the legendary West End theatre and of course, Marisha – who will be joined on stage on the night by a number of special guests – is no stranger to the Adelphi Theatre.

She won rave reviews, award nominations and nightly standing ovations at the historic venue when she starred as Becky in the original UK cast of the smash hit Waitress.

Comments