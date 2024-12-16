Tickets Now on Sale For THE LION, THE WITCH, & THE WARDROBE at Sadler's Wells

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tickets are now on sale for The Lion, The Witch & The Wardrobe at Sadler's Wells. Tickets went on sale from 12 December 2024 for a booking period that runs 20 August 2025 - 7 September 2025.

Step through the wardrobe into the magic kingdom of Narnia where a world of wonder awaits. Get ready for the adventure of a lifetime as the West End hit production of The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe comes to Sadler’s Wells.

Join Lucy, Edmund, Susan and Peter as they meet new friends, face dangerous foes and learn the lessons of courage, sacrifice, and the power of love.

Watch the nation’s favourite novel The Lion, the Witch and The Wardrobe come to life on stage in this spectacular production which is guaranteed to delight all ages.

Comments