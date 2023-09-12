Tickets Go On Sale This Week For PLAZA SUITE, Starring Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker

Priority on sale is Thursday 14 September at 10.00am, with general on sale on Friday 15 September at 10.00am.

By: Sep. 12, 2023

Tickets Go On Sale This Week For PLAZA SUITE, Starring Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker

On sale dates have been confirmed for the West End transfer of Neil Simon’s hit comedy PLAZA SUITE. Priority on sale is Thursday 14 September at 10.00am, with general on sale on Friday 15 September at 10.00am.

There is still time to sign up for Priority on sale at Click Here. The sign up list closes on Wednesday 13 September at 4.00pm. 

In addition to tickets going on sale this week, a limited number of £40 tickets will be available for every performance as part of an online weekly lottery. More details on the lottery will be announced in due course.

PLAZA SUITE will star two-time Tony Award® winner Matthew Broderick and two-time Emmy Award® winner Sarah Jessica Parker. It is directed by Tony Award® winner John Benjamin Hickey and will play a strictly limited season at the Savoy Theatre from 15 January to 31 March 2024.

Matthew Broderick returns to the West End stage following his acclaimed run in The Starry Messenger in 2019. PLAZA SUITE will mark Sarah Jessica Parker’s West End debut. 

In New York, PLAZA SUITE became the must-have ticket for Broadway audiences. The production played to sold-out houses and shattered multiple box-office records at the Hudson Theatre, becoming the third-highest grossing play revival in Broadway history during its limited 19-week engagement.

In PLAZA SUITE, these two world-class actors play three different couples in one famous hotel room. Matthew Broderick plays Sam Nash/Jesse Kiplinger/Roy Hubley and Sarah Jessica Parker plays Karen Nash/Muriel Tate/Norma Hubley.

Karen and Sam are a long-married pair whose relationship may be headed for an early checkout. Muriel and Jesse are former high school sweethearts who seem destined for an extended stay. And Norma and Roy are the mother and father of the bride, ready to celebrate their daughter’s nuptials – if only they can get her out of the bathroom.

The creative team includes two-time Tony Award® winner John Lee Beatty (set design), Tony Award® winner Jane Greenwood (costume design), five-time Tony Award® winner Brian MacDevitt (lighting design), Tony Award® winner Scott Lehrer (sound design), Tony Award® winner Marc Shaiman (incidental music), and Jim Carnahan (casting director).

PLAZA SUITE is produced by Ambassador Theatre Group Productions, Gavin Kalin Productions, Hal Luftig, with James L. Nederlander, Douglas L. Meyer, Elizabeth Armstrong, Hunter Arnold, Caitlin Clements, Eilene Davidson Productions, Jeffrey Finn, Terry Schnuck, Smith and Brant Theatricals, Sherry and Kirk Wright, and Mike Isaacson.




