The REcreate Agency and Ashlee Elizabeth-Lolo Present BLUEPRINTS, 12 - 17 June

Are you destined to repeat ancestral patterns forever? Welcome to the Blueprints programme, where we can protect you from the past.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Video: Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award Photo 1 Video: Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award
Tony Winner Myles Frost Will Reprise His Role in MJ in London Photo 2 Tony Winner Myles Frost Will Reprise His Role in MJ in London
Interview: 'This is the Most Meta Acting Gig Ever!' Andy Karl on Being a Clown, UK Audienc Photo 3 Interview: 'This is the Most Meta Acting Gig Ever!' Andy Karl on Being a Clown, UK Audiences and Returning to GROUNDHOG DAY
Guest Blog: Nia Morais on Her First Play IMRIE, Welsh Fantasy and The Dark Fantastic Photo 4 Guest Blog: Nia Morais on Her First Play IMRIE, Welsh Fantasy and The Dark Fantastic

Are you destined to repeat ancestral patterns forever? Welcome to the Blueprints programme, where we can protect you from the past.

Blueprints is the debut full-length play from Brummie writer Ashlee Elizabeth-Lolo, opening at the Pleasance, London this June. This Afro-futurist play is a Black love story, where one couple's relationship sees the personal, political and historical collide in a not-too-distant UK, where knowledge is at your fingertips and knowledge is power. 

Adam and Faith are in love and ready to start a family. But their backgrounds, their connections to their own Blackness, their ancestry and their futures are all part of the package. Enter “The Blueprints Programme” - an exciting new system that can tell you the entire history of your bloodline; what your child could inherit, and gives you the power to remove family traits forever. 

Blueprints explores themes of Blackness, cultural identity, spirituality, the blurring intersections of nature and technology, ancestry and love. Faced with their ancestral heritage, will Adam and Faith still want the same things for their future descendants? Blueprints asks, if you could know everything about your bloodline - if your history wasn't taught in schools - what would you want to know? 

A two-hander, the show is directed by Jack McMahon (Home for the Few, Adam and Eva) and performed by Martin O-Whyte (Top Boy - Netflix) and Aisha Weise-Forbes (Zoom - Lyric Hammersmith). Ashlee Elizabeth-Lolo first began the piece as a scratch performance with The Birmingham Rep Foundry Festival in 2019, before taking it to R&D in 2021. Blueprints will make its debut at the Pleasance, London before transferring to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this August, at the Pleasance Courtyard, 17 - 28 August. 

Creative Team
Writer - Ashlee Elizabeth-Lolo
Director - Jack McMahon
Performers - Martin O'Whyte, Aisha Weise-Forbes

Dramaturg: Madeleine Kludje
Designer - Cara Evans
Sound Designer - Nicole Raymond
Lighting Designer / Stage Manager- Stacey Nurse
Produced by - The REcreate Agency


Downstairs - Pleasance London
Monday 12 - Saturday 17 June
20.45 / 19.00
Click Here

Run Time
60 mins

Age Restriction
12+




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

Grand Theatres Remy Lloyd Wins at the Alzheimers Society Dementia Hero Awards Photo
Grand Theatre's Remy Lloyd Wins at the Alzheimer's Society Dementia Hero Awards

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre’s Remy Lloyd has won the Alzheimer’s Society’s Dementia Hero Award or her work at the theatre, which includes the popular monthly Memory Café.

Theatre Centre Reveal First Commission as Part of Their Resident Writers for 2023 Photo
Theatre Centre Reveal First Commission as Part of Their Resident Writers for 2023

Theatre Centre have commissioned Wish You Weren't Here, a new comedy from Katie Redford (TAPPED, Theatre503; YELLOW LIPS, BBC Radio 4). Redford is one of three Resident Writers developing shows in conversation with hundreds of young people in schools and local communities across London, Sheffield, Derbyshire and Chesterfield through Theatre Centre’s Future Makers process. 

Anton Du Beke Will Star in New Victoria Theatre Woking Pantomime PETER PAN Photo
Anton Du Beke Will Star in New Victoria Theatre Woking Pantomime PETER PAN

Best known for his role on BBC's Strictly Come Dancing, the King of Ballroom Anton Du Beke will star in Peter Pan at New Victoria Theatre running from 8th December 2023 – 7th January 2024.

PEAKY BLINDERS: THE REDEMPTION OF THOMAS SHELBY is Now Playing in Birmingham Photo
PEAKY BLINDERS: THE REDEMPTION OF THOMAS SHELBY is Now Playing in Birmingham

Recognisable characters from the smash-hit TV show Peaky Blinders have been spotted along Birmingham’s canals, as Rambert dancers return to perform Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby following an incredible UK tour.


More Hot Stories For You

Over £70,000 Raised At The Acting For Others West End Flea MarketOver £70,000 Raised At The Acting For Others West End Flea Market
Bernie Grant Arts Centre To Mark Windrush's 75th Anniversary With Multi-Arts FestivalBernie Grant Arts Centre To Mark Windrush's 75th Anniversary With Multi-Arts Festival
Suranne Jones Will Host Post-show Q&A Event For SPY FOR SPY at Riverside StudiosSuranne Jones Will Host Post-show Q&A Event For SPY FOR SPY at Riverside Studios
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater Brings Four Programmes of Work to Sadler's WellsAlvin Ailey American Dance Theater Brings Four Programmes of Work to Sadler's Wells

Videos

Video: Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre Video Video: Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre
Watch the All New Trailer For HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in the West End Video
Watch the All New Trailer For HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in the West End
Allie Daniel Performs 'Happy to Keep His Dinner Warm' From HOW TO SUCCEED... Video
Allie Daniel Performs 'Happy to Keep His Dinner Warm' From HOW TO SUCCEED...
Photos/TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA] Reveals New Tour Dates, Plus New Photos and Video Video
Photos/TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA] Reveals New Tour Dates, Plus New Photos and Video
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel
STAGE MAG
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Recommended For You