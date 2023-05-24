The REcreate Agency and Ashlee Elizabeth-Lolo Present BLUEPRINTS, 12 - 17 June

Are you destined to repeat ancestral patterns forever? Welcome to the Blueprints programme, where we can protect you from the past.

Blueprints is the debut full-length play from Brummie writer Ashlee Elizabeth-Lolo, opening at the Pleasance, London this June. This Afro-futurist play is a Black love story, where one couple's relationship sees the personal, political and historical collide in a not-too-distant UK, where knowledge is at your fingertips and knowledge is power.

Adam and Faith are in love and ready to start a family. But their backgrounds, their connections to their own Blackness, their ancestry and their futures are all part of the package. Enter “The Blueprints Programme” - an exciting new system that can tell you the entire history of your bloodline; what your child could inherit, and gives you the power to remove family traits forever.

Blueprints explores themes of Blackness, cultural identity, spirituality, the blurring intersections of nature and technology, ancestry and love. Faced with their ancestral heritage, will Adam and Faith still want the same things for their future descendants? Blueprints asks, if you could know everything about your bloodline - if your history wasn't taught in schools - what would you want to know?

A two-hander, the show is directed by Jack McMahon (Home for the Few, Adam and Eva) and performed by Martin O-Whyte (Top Boy - Netflix) and Aisha Weise-Forbes (Zoom - Lyric Hammersmith). Ashlee Elizabeth-Lolo first began the piece as a scratch performance with The Birmingham Rep Foundry Festival in 2019, before taking it to R&D in 2021. Blueprints will make its debut at the Pleasance, London before transferring to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this August, at the Pleasance Courtyard, 17 - 28 August.

Creative Team

Writer - Ashlee Elizabeth-Lolo

Director - Jack McMahon

Performers - Martin O'Whyte, Aisha Weise-Forbes

Dramaturg: Madeleine Kludje

Designer - Cara Evans

Sound Designer - Nicole Raymond

Lighting Designer / Stage Manager- Stacey Nurse

Produced by - The REcreate Agency



Downstairs - Pleasance London

Monday 12 - Saturday 17 June

20.45 / 19.00

Run Time

60 mins

Age Restriction

12+