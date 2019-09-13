The Old Vic Announces HOW TO SAVE THE WORLD as Part of Voices Off Series

The Old Vic today announces details for How to Save the World in its Lungs Voices Off series. A panel discussion about climate change in association with Mishcon de Reya and WWF, tickets go on general sale on Fri 13 Sep.

How much difference can one person make? Is recycling your plastic helping or will it never be enough? Why isn't the government doing more and whose responsibility is it?

For this Voices Off panel debate, our speakers will be discussing how you can take action and demand change - and what they think it's going to take to save the world.

Get the chance to join in and ask difficult questions about a topic that impacts on every single one of us.

Panelists to be announced.

Voices Off explores the themes raised by our main stage productions in our series of talks, debates and Q&As with leading voices in the arts, media, science and politics.

Upcoming Voices Off events:

A VERY EXPENSIVE POISON

Lucy Prebble and John Crowley In Conversation

Thu 26 Sep, 5pm

Auditorium

Tickets £6

Join us before the performance of A Very Expensive Poison on Thu 26 Sep for an In Conversation with playwright Lucy Prebble (The Effect, ENRON, Succession) and director John Crowley (The Goldfinch, Local Hero). Find out more about the process of putting this brand new play, based on the shocking exposé of the events behind the notorious death of ex-FSB Officer Alexander Litvinenko, on to the stage.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Christmas Storytelling with Michael Rosen

Sat 14 Dec, 10am

Auditorium

Tickets £12 adults, £6 children

Gather around The Old Vic stage for a morning of festive storytelling magic.

Much-loved children's author and poet Michael Rosen returns to The Old Vic to read from some of his own favourites for children aged 8+.

