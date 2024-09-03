TITANIQUE Finds its London Home and Sets Dates

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Titanique will begin performances at the Criterion Theatre on Piccadilly Circus in London’s West End, on Monday 9 December 2024.

Tickets are on general sale on Thursday 12 September 2024. Sign up for priority booking information at https://london.titaniquemusical.com

Titanique has taken New York by storm – extending multiple times since its premiere in 2022, it has also been recognised with critical acclaim and multiple awards. Now it is coming to the UK. Read reviews for the show's off-Broadway run here.

Want to find out what really happened to Jack and Rose on that fateful night? Just leave it to Céline Dionto enchant the audience with her totally wild take, recharting the course of Titanic’s beloved moments and characters with her iconic song catalogue. Sailing on fierce powerhouse voices in show-stopping performances of such hits as My Heart Will Go On, All by Myself and To Love you More – backed by a full live band – Titanique is a one-of-a-kind theatrical voyage bursting with nostalgia, heart and campy chaos.

Co-written by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle and Constantine Rousouli, Titanique celebrated its Off-Broadway premiere in June 2022 at Asylum Theater, starring the musical’s co-authors Mindelle and Rousouli as Céline Dion and Jack Dawson. After several sold-out extensions, the musical transferred to the Daryl Roth Theatre on November 20, 2022.

Producer Eva Price said, “Producing Titanique has been a thrill of a lifetime. I’m so grateful to have productions now happening all over the world, but I’m beyond ecstatic to be coming to the West End. London has always been the epicenter of quality, show-stopping entertainment and I couldn’t be happier then to be dropping anchor in Piccadilly Circus at the esteemed Criterion Theater. I am thrilled Londoners will soon experience the unhinged delight that Titanique brings night after night to Americans.”

Producer Michael Harrison added, "When I first saw Titanique in New York, I thought it was the funniest show I had ever seen. Every time I have returned since, I have only loved it more, and I was determined to bring it to London so audiences here could also be thrilled by its irresistible joy. We have found the perfect theatre to set sail, and I can't wait to open the doors later this year."

The authors are: Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli & Tye Blue, the set is designed by Gabriel Hainer Evansohn & Grace Laubacher, costumes are designed by Alejo Vietti, the lighting designer is Paige Seber, the sound designer is Lawrence Schober, the casting director is Pearson Casting CDG, musical supervision, orchestration & arrangements are by Nicholas J Connell, choreography is by Ellenore Scott and Titanique is directed by the co-author Tye Blue (RuPaul’s Drag Race).

Titanique won seven major awards during the 2022/23 theatre season, including three Lucille Lortel Awards, the Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best New Musical, Las Culturistas’ Culture Award for Best Indoor Performance and two Dorian Awards.

The London production of Titanique is co-produced by Eva Price and Michael Harrison.

All further information, including casting, to follow at a later date.

