THE WOMAN IN BLACK Will Embark on UK Tour

Susan Hill's The Woman In Black will embark on a UK Tour, opening at the Wolverhampton Grand Theatre on Wednesday 6 September 2023, following the production's final performance in the West End at The Fortune Theatre tomorrow, Saturday 4 March.

Following Wolverhampton, the tour will visit Cardiff, Billingham, Buxton, Aylesbury, Southend, Richmond, Poole, Nottingham, Liverpool, Norwich, Truro, York, Birmingham, Bradford, Brighton, Ipswich, Glasgow, Milton Keynes, Dartford, High Wycombe and Crewe. Further tour dates and casting to be announced.

Over 33-years The Woman In Black has played over 13,000 performances in the West End and been seen by over 7-million people in the UK. In June 2019 the production celebrated its 30th Anniversary in London's West End with a special gala performance.

Stephen Mallatratt's adaptation of Susan Hill's best-selling novel tells the story of a lawyer obsessed with a curse that he believes has been cast over his family by the spectre of a 'Woman in Black'. He engages a young actor to help him tell his story and exorcise the fear that grips his soul. It begins innocently enough, but as they delve further into his darkest memories the borders between make-believe and reality begin to blur and the flesh begins to creep.

Following a Christmas production in 1987 at a pub in Scarborough, The Woman In Black was brought to Hammersmith's Lyric Theatre in January 1989. Reviews were sufficiently encouraging (apart from The Independent, who regretted the production's inability to incorporate a live dog) to warrant a West End run. Its West End tour started at the Strand (now Novello) Theatre in March and moved to the Playhouse in April, finally lodging at the Fortune on June 7, 1989.

Throughout the production's run in the West End and during its many tours the producer has been determined to keep ticket prices within the range of students and young people. This policy will continue in whatever form the play and production take in the future.

THE WOMAN IN BLACK is directed by Robin Herford, with designs by Michael Holt and lighting by Kevin Sleep.

Tour Dates

WEDNESDAY 6 - SATURDAY 9 SEPTEMBER 2023

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

https://www.grandtheatre.co.uk/whats-on/the-woman-in-black

ON SALE NOW

MONDAY 18 - SATURDAY 23 SEPTEMBER 2023

New Theatre, Cardiff

https://newtheatrecardiff.co.uk

ON SALE SOON

MONDAY 25 - SATURDAY 30 SEPTEMBER 2023

Billingham Forum

https://forumtheatrebillingham.co.uk/show/woman-in-black/

ON SALE NOW

MONDAY 2 - SATURDAY 7 OCTOBER 2023

Opera House, Buxton

https://buxtonoperahouse.org.uk/

ON SALE NOW

MONDAY 16 - SATURDAY 21 OCTOBER 2023

Southend Palace

https://southendtheatres.org.uk/Online/default.asp

ON SALE SOON

MONDAY 13 - SATURDAY 18 NOVEMBER 2023

Theatre Royal, Richmond

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/richmond-theatre/

ON SALE SOON

MONDAY 20 - SATURDAY 25 NOVEMBER 2023

Poole Lighthouse

https://www.lighthousepoole.co.uk/

ON SALE SOON

MONDAY 27 - SATURDAY 2 DECEMBER 2023

Theatre Royal, Nottingham

https://trch.co.uk/whats-on/the-woman-in-black-2023/

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 5 - SATURDAY 30 DECEMBER 2023

Liverpool Playhouse

https://www.everymanplayhouse.com/

ON SALE SOON

MONDAY 15 - SATURDAY 20 JANUARY 2024

Theatre Royal Norwich

https://norwichtheatre.org/

ON SALE SOON

MONDAY 22 - SATURDAY 27 JANUARY 2024

Hall for Cornwall

https://hallforcornwall.co.uk/

ON SALE SOON

MONDAY 29 - SATURDAY 3 FEBRUARY 2024

Grand Opera House, York

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/grand-opera-house-york/

ON SALE SOON

MONDAY 5 - SATURDAY 10 FEBRUARY 2024

The Alexandra, Birmingham

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/the-alexandra-theatre-birmingham/

ON SALE SOON

MONDAY 19 - SATURDAY 24 FEBRUARY 2024

Bradford Alhambra

https://www.bradford-theatres.co.uk/

ON SALE SOON

MONDAY 26 - SATURDAY 2 MARCH 2024

Theatre Royal, Brighton

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton/

ON SALE SOON

MONDAY 4 - SATURDAY 9 MARCH 2024

Ipswich Regent Theatre

https://ipswichtheatres.co.uk/

ON SALE SOON

MONDAY 11 - SATURDAY 16 MARCH 2023

Theatre Royal Bath

https://www.theatreroyal.org.uk/

ON SALE SOON

MONDAY 25 - SATURDAY 30 MARCH 2024

Theatre Royal, Glasgow

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-glasgow/

ON SALE SOON

TUESDAY 2 - SATURDAY 6 APRIL 2024

Milton Keynes Theatre

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/milton-keynes-theatre/

ON SALE SOON

MONDAY 8 - SATURDAY 13 APRIL 2024

The Orchard Theatre, Dartford

https://orchardtheatre.co.uk/Online/default.asp

ON SALE SOON

MONDAY 15 - SATURDAY 20 APRIL 2024

Wycombe Swan

https://wycombeswan.co.uk/Online/default.asp

ON SALE SOON

MONDAY 22 - SATURDAY 27 APRIL 2024

Lyceum Theatre, Crewe

https://crewelyceum.co.uk/Online/default.asp

ON SALE SOON