Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE WOMAN IN BLACK Will Embark on UK Tour

The production opens at the Wolverhampton Grand Theatre on Wednesday 6 September 2023.

Mar. 03, 2023  
The Woman In Black

Susan Hill's The Woman In Black will embark on a UK Tour, opening at the Wolverhampton Grand Theatre on Wednesday 6 September 2023, following the production's final performance in the West End at The Fortune Theatre tomorrow, Saturday 4 March.

Following Wolverhampton, the tour will visit Cardiff, Billingham, Buxton, Aylesbury, Southend, Richmond, Poole, Nottingham, Liverpool, Norwich, Truro, York, Birmingham, Bradford, Brighton, Ipswich, Glasgow, Milton Keynes, Dartford, High Wycombe and Crewe. Further tour dates and casting to be announced.

Over 33-years The Woman In Black has played over 13,000 performances in the West End and been seen by over 7-million people in the UK. In June 2019 the production celebrated its 30th Anniversary in London's West End with a special gala performance.

Stephen Mallatratt's adaptation of Susan Hill's best-selling novel tells the story of a lawyer obsessed with a curse that he believes has been cast over his family by the spectre of a 'Woman in Black'. He engages a young actor to help him tell his story and exorcise the fear that grips his soul. It begins innocently enough, but as they delve further into his darkest memories the borders between make-believe and reality begin to blur and the flesh begins to creep.

Following a Christmas production in 1987 at a pub in Scarborough, The Woman In Black was brought to Hammersmith's Lyric Theatre in January 1989. Reviews were sufficiently encouraging (apart from The Independent, who regretted the production's inability to incorporate a live dog) to warrant a West End run. Its West End tour started at the Strand (now Novello) Theatre in March and moved to the Playhouse in April, finally lodging at the Fortune on June 7, 1989.

Throughout the production's run in the West End and during its many tours the producer has been determined to keep ticket prices within the range of students and young people. This policy will continue in whatever form the play and production take in the future.

THE WOMAN IN BLACK is directed by Robin Herford, with designs by Michael Holt and lighting by Kevin Sleep.

Tour Dates

WEDNESDAY 6 - SATURDAY 9 SEPTEMBER 2023

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

https://www.grandtheatre.co.uk/whats-on/the-woman-in-black

ON SALE NOW

MONDAY 18 - SATURDAY 23 SEPTEMBER 2023

New Theatre, Cardiff

https://newtheatrecardiff.co.uk

ON SALE SOON

MONDAY 25 - SATURDAY 30 SEPTEMBER 2023

Billingham Forum

https://forumtheatrebillingham.co.uk/show/woman-in-black/

ON SALE NOW

MONDAY 2 - SATURDAY 7 OCTOBER 2023

Opera House, Buxton

https://buxtonoperahouse.org.uk/

ON SALE NOW

MONDAY 16 - SATURDAY 21 OCTOBER 2023

Southend Palace

https://southendtheatres.org.uk/Online/default.asp

ON SALE SOON

MONDAY 13 - SATURDAY 18 NOVEMBER 2023

Theatre Royal, Richmond

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/richmond-theatre/

ON SALE SOON

MONDAY 20 - SATURDAY 25 NOVEMBER 2023

Poole Lighthouse

https://www.lighthousepoole.co.uk/

ON SALE SOON

MONDAY 27 - SATURDAY 2 DECEMBER 2023

Theatre Royal, Nottingham

https://trch.co.uk/whats-on/the-woman-in-black-2023/

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 5 - SATURDAY 30 DECEMBER 2023

Liverpool Playhouse

https://www.everymanplayhouse.com/

ON SALE SOON

MONDAY 15 - SATURDAY 20 JANUARY 2024

Theatre Royal Norwich

https://norwichtheatre.org/

ON SALE SOON

MONDAY 22 - SATURDAY 27 JANUARY 2024

Hall for Cornwall

https://hallforcornwall.co.uk/

ON SALE SOON

MONDAY 29 - SATURDAY 3 FEBRUARY 2024

Grand Opera House, York

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/grand-opera-house-york/

ON SALE SOON

MONDAY 5 - SATURDAY 10 FEBRUARY 2024

The Alexandra, Birmingham

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/the-alexandra-theatre-birmingham/

ON SALE SOON

MONDAY 19 - SATURDAY 24 FEBRUARY 2024

Bradford Alhambra

https://www.bradford-theatres.co.uk/

ON SALE SOON

MONDAY 26 - SATURDAY 2 MARCH 2024

Theatre Royal, Brighton

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton/

ON SALE SOON

MONDAY 4 - SATURDAY 9 MARCH 2024

Ipswich Regent Theatre

https://ipswichtheatres.co.uk/

ON SALE SOON

MONDAY 11 - SATURDAY 16 MARCH 2023

Theatre Royal Bath

https://www.theatreroyal.org.uk/

ON SALE SOON

MONDAY 25 - SATURDAY 30 MARCH 2024

Theatre Royal, Glasgow

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-glasgow/

ON SALE SOON

TUESDAY 2 - SATURDAY 6 APRIL 2024

Milton Keynes Theatre

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/milton-keynes-theatre/

ON SALE SOON

MONDAY 8 - SATURDAY 13 APRIL 2024

The Orchard Theatre, Dartford

https://orchardtheatre.co.uk/Online/default.asp

ON SALE SOON

MONDAY 15 - SATURDAY 20 APRIL 2024

Wycombe Swan

https://wycombeswan.co.uk/Online/default.asp

ON SALE SOON

MONDAY 22 - SATURDAY 27 APRIL 2024

Lyceum Theatre, Crewe

https://crewelyceum.co.uk/Online/default.asp

ON SALE SOON





Related Stories
Black Friday: Tickets From Just £15 for THE WOMAN IN BLACK Photo
Black Friday: Tickets From Just £15 for THE WOMAN IN BLACK
Black Friday: Save up to 51% on The Woman in Black. Adapted from Susan Hill’s classic book, The Woman in Black at the Fortune Theatre has been thrilling London audiences since 1989.
THE WOMAN IN BLACK Will Play its Final Performance After 33 Years Photo
THE WOMAN IN BLACK Will Play its Final Performance After 33 Years
After 33 years in London's West End, the theatrical sensation that is Susan Hill's THE WOMAN IN BLACK, will play its final performance at The Fortune Theatre, London on Saturday 4 March 2023.
Guest Blog: Julian Forsyth Talks About His 1000th Appearance in THE WOMAN IN BLACK & t Photo
Guest Blog: Julian Forsyth Talks About His 1000th Appearance in THE WOMAN IN BLACK & the Innovative Rehearsal Process
What’s so special about The Woman in Black, and why is it still running in the West End after 33 years? As someone who is about to perform in it for the 1,000th time, I can offer an insider’s view that provides just one of several answers to that question.
Susan Hills THE WOMAN IN BLACK Celebrates 13,000 Performances on 13 August Photo
Susan Hill's THE WOMAN IN BLACK Celebrates 13,000 Performances on 13 August
Susan Hill's The Woman in Black celebrated 13,000 performances at The Fortune Theatre on 13 August 2022. To celebrate this milestone performance, a strictly limited number of £13 tickets are available for select performances until 27 August.

More Hot Stories For You


Billy Nevers, Jade Marvin, Luke Yates & More to Star in ROLES WE NEARLY PLAYED at The Union TheatreBilly Nevers, Jade Marvin, Luke Yates & More to Star in ROLES WE NEARLY PLAYED at The Union Theatre
March 2, 2023

West End stars unite for a light hearted evening of (horror) stories and performances from the roles they almost ended up playing - sadly is didn't go their way - but they can live out their fantasy of booking that role for one night only!
Photos: Original Film Actress Lea Thompson Visits BACK TO THE FUTUREPhotos: Original Film Actress Lea Thompson Visits BACK TO THE FUTURE
March 2, 2023

Last night, Back to the Future welcomed a special guest at the Adelphi Theatre - original Lorraine Baines in the three Back to the Future movies, actress Lea Thompson. Check out photos here!
International Women's Day Post-Show Event Announced For MEDEA at SohoplaceInternational Women's Day Post-Show Event Announced For MEDEA at Sohoplace
March 2, 2023

The Producers of Medea today announce a free one off post-show event @sohoplace on International Women's Day, Wednesday 8 March at 9:30pm. Hosted by Medea's Associate Director Tanuja Amarasuriya, with Natalie Haynes and Susie Orbach discussing the enduring power and contemporary resonance of Medea, 2,500 years after it was written.
Full Cast Announced For the UK Tour of TONY! [The Tony Blair Rock Opera]Full Cast Announced For the UK Tour of TONY! [The Tony Blair Rock Opera]
March 2, 2023

The full cast has been announced for the London run and UK Tour of Harry Hill and Steve Brown's hilarious musical, TONY! [The Tony Blair Rock Opera].
Photos: Inside Opening Night of OKLAHOMA! West End Transfer at Wyndham's TheatrePhotos: Inside Opening Night of OKLAHOMA! West End Transfer at Wyndham's Theatre
March 1, 2023

Check out photos from opening night of Oklahoma! in the West End!
share