THE WOMAN IN BLACK Will Embark on UK Tour
The production opens at the Wolverhampton Grand Theatre on Wednesday 6 September 2023.
Susan Hill's The Woman In Black will embark on a UK Tour, opening at the Wolverhampton Grand Theatre on Wednesday 6 September 2023, following the production's final performance in the West End at The Fortune Theatre tomorrow, Saturday 4 March.
Following Wolverhampton, the tour will visit Cardiff, Billingham, Buxton, Aylesbury, Southend, Richmond, Poole, Nottingham, Liverpool, Norwich, Truro, York, Birmingham, Bradford, Brighton, Ipswich, Glasgow, Milton Keynes, Dartford, High Wycombe and Crewe. Further tour dates and casting to be announced.
Over 33-years The Woman In Black has played over 13,000 performances in the West End and been seen by over 7-million people in the UK. In June 2019 the production celebrated its 30th Anniversary in London's West End with a special gala performance.
Stephen Mallatratt's adaptation of Susan Hill's best-selling novel tells the story of a lawyer obsessed with a curse that he believes has been cast over his family by the spectre of a 'Woman in Black'. He engages a young actor to help him tell his story and exorcise the fear that grips his soul. It begins innocently enough, but as they delve further into his darkest memories the borders between make-believe and reality begin to blur and the flesh begins to creep.
Following a Christmas production in 1987 at a pub in Scarborough, The Woman In Black was brought to Hammersmith's Lyric Theatre in January 1989. Reviews were sufficiently encouraging (apart from The Independent, who regretted the production's inability to incorporate a live dog) to warrant a West End run. Its West End tour started at the Strand (now Novello) Theatre in March and moved to the Playhouse in April, finally lodging at the Fortune on June 7, 1989.
Throughout the production's run in the West End and during its many tours the producer has been determined to keep ticket prices within the range of students and young people. This policy will continue in whatever form the play and production take in the future.
THE WOMAN IN BLACK is directed by Robin Herford, with designs by Michael Holt and lighting by Kevin Sleep.
Tour Dates
WEDNESDAY 6 - SATURDAY 9 SEPTEMBER 2023
Wolverhampton Grand Theatre
https://www.grandtheatre.co.uk/whats-on/the-woman-in-black
ON SALE NOW
MONDAY 18 - SATURDAY 23 SEPTEMBER 2023
New Theatre, Cardiff
https://newtheatrecardiff.co.uk
ON SALE SOON
MONDAY 25 - SATURDAY 30 SEPTEMBER 2023
Billingham Forum
https://forumtheatrebillingham.co.uk/show/woman-in-black/
ON SALE NOW
MONDAY 2 - SATURDAY 7 OCTOBER 2023
Opera House, Buxton
https://buxtonoperahouse.org.uk/
ON SALE NOW
MONDAY 16 - SATURDAY 21 OCTOBER 2023
Southend Palace
https://southendtheatres.org.uk/Online/default.asp
ON SALE SOON
MONDAY 13 - SATURDAY 18 NOVEMBER 2023
Theatre Royal, Richmond
https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/richmond-theatre/
ON SALE SOON
MONDAY 20 - SATURDAY 25 NOVEMBER 2023
Poole Lighthouse
https://www.lighthousepoole.co.uk/
ON SALE SOON
MONDAY 27 - SATURDAY 2 DECEMBER 2023
Theatre Royal, Nottingham
https://trch.co.uk/whats-on/the-woman-in-black-2023/
ON SALE NOW
TUESDAY 5 - SATURDAY 30 DECEMBER 2023
Liverpool Playhouse
https://www.everymanplayhouse.com/
ON SALE SOON
MONDAY 15 - SATURDAY 20 JANUARY 2024
Theatre Royal Norwich
ON SALE SOON
MONDAY 22 - SATURDAY 27 JANUARY 2024
Hall for Cornwall
https://hallforcornwall.co.uk/
ON SALE SOON
MONDAY 29 - SATURDAY 3 FEBRUARY 2024
Grand Opera House, York
https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/grand-opera-house-york/
ON SALE SOON
MONDAY 5 - SATURDAY 10 FEBRUARY 2024
The Alexandra, Birmingham
https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/the-alexandra-theatre-birmingham/
ON SALE SOON
MONDAY 19 - SATURDAY 24 FEBRUARY 2024
Bradford Alhambra
https://www.bradford-theatres.co.uk/
ON SALE SOON
MONDAY 26 - SATURDAY 2 MARCH 2024
Theatre Royal, Brighton
https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton/
ON SALE SOON
MONDAY 4 - SATURDAY 9 MARCH 2024
Ipswich Regent Theatre
https://ipswichtheatres.co.uk/
ON SALE SOON
MONDAY 11 - SATURDAY 16 MARCH 2023
https://www.theatreroyal.org.uk/
ON SALE SOON
MONDAY 25 - SATURDAY 30 MARCH 2024
Theatre Royal, Glasgow
https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-glasgow/
ON SALE SOON
TUESDAY 2 - SATURDAY 6 APRIL 2024
Milton Keynes Theatre
https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/milton-keynes-theatre/
ON SALE SOON
MONDAY 8 - SATURDAY 13 APRIL 2024
The Orchard Theatre, Dartford
https://orchardtheatre.co.uk/Online/default.asp
ON SALE SOON
MONDAY 15 - SATURDAY 20 APRIL 2024
Wycombe Swan
https://wycombeswan.co.uk/Online/default.asp
ON SALE SOON
MONDAY 22 - SATURDAY 27 APRIL 2024
Lyceum Theatre, Crewe
https://crewelyceum.co.uk/Online/default.asp
ON SALE SOON