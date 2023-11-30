THE TIGER WHO CAME TO TEA Returns to The West End For Summer 2024

The Olivier Award nominated stage production of The Tiger Who Came to Tea today announces its return to Theatre Royal Haymarket next summer, celebrating its 10th West End season. A musical play adapted and directed by David Wood OBE, based on the classic tale by Judith Kerr OBE, The Tiger Who Came to Tea returns to London’s Theatre Royal Haymarket due to popular demand, opening on Monday 8 July and playing until Sunday 1 September 2024. Casting for the West End production is yet to be announced. Tickets are now on sale.

The Tiger Who Came to Tea will also return for another major tour of the UK and Ireland in 2023, opening on 9 February and touring until September 2024.

Hailed as Britain’s best-loved picture book, Judith Kerr’s timeless classic The Tiger Who Came to Tea is now entering its 56th year, selling over 5 million copies since it was first published in 1968. The live stage adaptation premiered in 2008 and has since toured nationally and internationally, including Christmas seasons at the Sydney Opera House and Melbourne Arts Centre with sold out dates in Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Singapore, Dubai and Bahrain. In 2012 the production was nominated for the Olivier Award for ‘Best Family Entertainment’. This will be its 10th West End season and fourth consecutive summer season at Theatre Royal Haymarket.

Bringing the nation’s favourite tea-guzzling tiger to life on stage, this musical slice of teatime mayhem entertains with sing-a-long songs, oodles of magic and interactive fun. It’s the ideal introduction to live theatre for children aged three and above and the perfect summer treat for the whole family.

The doorbell rings just as Sophie and her Mummy are sitting down to tea. Who could it possibly be? What they certainly don’t expect to see at the door is a big furry, stripy tiger!

Directed by David Wood OBE, with designs by Susie Caulcutt, assistant director/choreographer Emma Clayton, music arranger & supervisor Peter Pontzen, magical illusions designed by former President of the Magic Circle Scott Penrose, lighting design by Tony Simpson and sound design by Shock Productions. Produced by Nicoll Entertainment Ltd.