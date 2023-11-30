Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

THE TIGER WHO CAME TO TEA Returns to The West End For Summer 2024

The production is opening on Monday 8 July and playing until Sunday 1 September 2024.

By: Nov. 30, 2023

POPULAR

Andrew Lloyd Webber: 'Broadway is Now Almost a Vanity Project'. Photo 1 Andrew Lloyd Webber: 'Broadway is Now Almost a Vanity Project'.
Donmar Warehouse Production of NEXT TO NORMAL Will Transfer to the West End in 2024 Photo 2 Donmar's NEXT TO NORMAL Will Transfer to the West End
Review: THE MONGOL KHAN, London Coliseum Photo 3 Review: THE MONGOL KHAN, London Coliseum
Video: Get a First Look at the Trailer for SUNSET BOULEVARD, Starring Nicole Scherzinger Photo 4 Video: Get a First Look at the Trailer for SUNSET BOULEVARD Starring Nicole Scherzinger

THE TIGER WHO CAME TO TEA Returns to The West End For Summer 2024

The Olivier Award nominated stage production of The Tiger Who Came to Tea today announces its return to Theatre Royal Haymarket next summer, celebrating its 10th West End season. A musical play adapted and directed by David Wood OBE, based on the classic tale by Judith Kerr OBE, The Tiger Who Came to Tea returns to London’s Theatre Royal Haymarket due to popular demand, opening on Monday 8 July and playing until Sunday 1 September 2024. Casting for the West End production is yet to be announced. Tickets are now on sale.

The Tiger Who Came to Tea will also return for another major tour of the UK and Ireland in 2023, opening on 9 February and touring until September 2024.

Hailed as Britain’s best-loved picture book, Judith Kerr’s timeless classic The Tiger Who Came to Tea is now entering its 56th year, selling over 5 million copies since it was first published in 1968. The live stage adaptation premiered in 2008 and has since toured nationally and internationally, including Christmas seasons at the Sydney Opera House and Melbourne Arts Centre with sold out dates in Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Singapore, Dubai and Bahrain. In 2012 the production was nominated for the Olivier Award for ‘Best Family Entertainment’. This will be its 10th West End season and fourth consecutive summer season at Theatre Royal Haymarket. 

Bringing the nation’s favourite tea-guzzling tiger to life on stage, this musical slice of teatime mayhem entertains with sing-a-long songs, oodles of magic and interactive fun. It’s the ideal introduction to live theatre for children aged three and above and the perfect summer treat for the whole family.

The doorbell rings just as Sophie and her Mummy are sitting down to tea. Who could it possibly be? What they certainly don’t expect to see at the door is a big furry, stripy tiger!

Directed by David Wood OBE, with designs by Susie Caulcutt, assistant director/choreographer Emma Clayton, music arranger & supervisor Peter Pontzen, magical illusions designed by former President of the Magic Circle Scott Penrose, lighting design by Tony Simpson and sound design by Shock Productions. Produced by Nicoll Entertainment Ltd.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Review Roundup: National Theatres THE HOUSE OF BERNARDA ALBA Photo
Review Roundup: National Theatre's THE HOUSE OF BERNARDA ALBA

Read the reviews for The House of Bernarda Alba at the National Theatre.

2
Royal Court Theatre to Present New Plays from Barbados, Jamaica, Mexico, Brazil & More Photo
Royal Court Theatre to Present New Plays from Barbados, Jamaica, Mexico, Brazil & More

THE ROYAL COURT THEATRE has unveiled new installments in the International Department's 'New Plays:' series. Get the latest updates on upcoming productions.

3
Photos: First Look at CINDERELLA at Brixton House Photo
Photos: First Look at CINDERELLA at Brixton House

Following last year’s multi-award nominated and winning Christmas show Alice in Wonderland, Brixton House returns with a brand-new spin on the story of Cinderella. Check out all new photos here!

4
Review: A WOMAN WALKS INTO A BANK, Theatre503 Photo
Review: A WOMAN WALKS INTO A BANK, Theatre503

**** A Woman Walks into a Bank is a blazing production, rammed with pathos, humour and a fabulously comedic cat #memory #aging #socialapathy #cat #offwestend @roxyjoycook @theatre503 @NancyPoolePR

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch The Royal Ballet Celebrate The Legacy of Nijinska with Extended Insight Video
Watch The Royal Ballet Celebrate The Legacy of Nijinska with Extended Insight
Listen to 'Touched By An Angel' From New Musical STARTER FOR TEN Video
Listen to 'Touched By An Angel' From New Musical STARTER FOR TEN
Watch the All New Christmas TV Advert For MRS. DOUBTFIRE THE MUSICAL Video
Watch the All New Christmas TV Advert For MRS. DOUBTFIRE THE MUSICAL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central THE BOOK OF MORMON
HADESTOWN
SOME LIKE IT HOT
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MJ THE MUSICAL
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!

Recommended For You